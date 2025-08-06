Matches (9)
BAN Under-19 vs S Africa U19, 8th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Aug 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Harare, August 06, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
South Africa Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Under-19s
7:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
South Africa Under-19sSouth Africa Under-19s
54108
2
Bangladesh Under-19sBangladesh Under-19s
43106
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Harare Sports Club
Head to head
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1577
Match days06 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe

TeamMWLPT
SA195418
BD194316
ZIM195050
