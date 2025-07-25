Matches (7)
Van Schalkwyk of South Africa U19 hits first double ton in men's Youth ODIs

Van Schalkwyk broke the record previously held by Sri Lanka U19s' Hasitha Boyagoda

ESPNcricinfo staff
25-Jul-2025 • 18 hrs ago
Jorich Van Schalkwyk smashed an unbeaten century, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd Under-19 ODI, Benoni, July 22, 2025

Jorich Van Schalkwyk followed up his 164* from Tuesday with 215 on Friday  •  Cricket South Africa

Jorich Van Schalkwyk, the 18-year-old opener for South Africa Under-19 has made history by becoming the first batter to score a double-century in men's Youth ODIs.
Van Schalkwyk scored 215 in 153 balls against Zimbabwe Under-19 in the tri-series opener in Harare.
Van Schalkwyk hit 19 fours and six sixes in his 153-ball innings to lift South Africa to 385 in the first innings. Along the way, he broke the record previous held by Hasitha Boyagoda (191) of Sri Lanka Under-19, achieved in 2018. In response to the total, Zimbabwe Under-19 folded for 107.
In his last outing, Van Schalkwyk had broken the previous South Africa Under-19 record for highest individual score by hitting an unbeaten 164 against Bangladesh Under-19 earlier in the week.
On Friday, he spent 212 minutes and 46.2 overs at the crease during his record performance.
