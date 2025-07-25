Van Schalkwyk of South Africa U19 hits first double ton in men's Youth ODIs
Van Schalkwyk broke the record previously held by Sri Lanka U19s' Hasitha Boyagoda
Jorich Van Schalkwyk, the 18-year-old opener for South Africa Under-19 has made history by becoming the first batter to score a double-century in men's Youth ODIs.
Van Schalkwyk scored 215 in 153 balls against Zimbabwe Under-19 in the tri-series opener in Harare.
A double YODI ton from Jorich Van Schalkwyk earns him the Player of the Match Award.#ExperienceZimbabwe #U19TriSeries #ZIMvSA pic.twitter.com/SgtKCyZCDJ— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 25, 2025
Van Schalkwyk hit 19 fours and six sixes in his 153-ball innings to lift South Africa to 385 in the first innings. Along the way, he broke the record previous held by Hasitha Boyagoda (191) of Sri Lanka Under-19, achieved in 2018. In response to the total, Zimbabwe Under-19 folded for 107.
In his last outing, Van Schalkwyk had broken the previous South Africa Under-19 record for highest individual score by hitting an unbeaten 164 against Bangladesh Under-19 earlier in the week.
On Friday, he spent 212 minutes and 46.2 overs at the crease during his record performance.