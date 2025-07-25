Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

S Africa U19 vs Zim U19, 1st Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match, Harare, July 25, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Prev
Next

S Africa U19 won by 278 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
ZIM19 Win & Bat
37%
SA19 Win & Bat
34%
ZIM19 Win & Bowl
14%
SA19 Win & Bowl
15%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
South Africa Under-19s 385/10(49.5 overs)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk
215 (153)
Tatenda Chimugoro
6/62 (7.5)
Jason Rowles
76 (79)
Shelton Mazvitorera
2/63 (10)
Zimbabwe Under-19s 107/10(24.3 overs)
Kupakwashe Muradzi
40 (48)
Enathi Kitshini
4/19 (7.3)
Nathaniel Hlabangana
31 (28)
Bayanda Majola
3/35 (7)
View full scorecard
24.3
W
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, OUT
Shelton Mazvitorera b Kitshini 0 (4b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 0
24.2
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
24.1
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
end of over 24Maiden
ZIM19: 107/9CRR: 4.45 RRR: 10.73
Benny Zuze1 (7b)
Shelton Mazvitorera0 (1b)
Bayanda Majola 7-1-35-3
Enathi Kitshini 7-1-19-3
23.6
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.5
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.4
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.3
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.2
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.1
Majola to Zuze, no run
end of over 233 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM19: 107/9CRR: 4.65 RRR: 10.33
Shelton Mazvitorera0 (1b)
Benny Zuze1 (1b)
Enathi Kitshini 7-1-19-3
Bayanda Majola 6-0-35-3
22.6
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
22.6
1w
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, 1 wide
22.5
W
Kitshini to Chimugoro, OUT
Tatenda Chimugoro st †Phiri b Kitshini 2 (10b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 20
22.4
1
Kitshini to Zuze, 1 run
22.3
1
Kitshini to Chimugoro, 1 run
22.2
Kitshini to Chimugoro, no run
22.1
Kitshini to Chimugoro, no run
end of over 226 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM19: 104/8CRR: 4.72 RRR: 10.07
Tatenda Chimugoro1 (6b)
Bayanda Majola 6-0-35-3
Enathi Kitshini 6-1-16-2
21.6
W
Majola to Blignaut, OUT
Michael Blignaut b Majola 5 (5b 1x4 0x6 10m) SR: 100
21.5
1
Majola to Chimugoro, 1 run
21.4
Majola to Chimugoro, no run
21.3
Majola to Chimugoro, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Sunrise Sports Club, Harare
TossSouth Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1570
Match days25 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
YODI debut
Dayalan Boyce
Dayalan Boyce
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gogwe
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Musakwa
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
PointsSouth Africa Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zim U19 Innings
Player NameRB
NT Hlabangana
caught3128
KCJ Muradzi
caught4048
K Blignaut
bowled15
B Ndiweni
lbw37
B Senzere
lbw716
A Muduma
lbw17
S Mudzengerere
bowled510
M Blignaut
bowled55
T Chimugoro
stumped210
B Zuze
not out17
S Mazvitorera
bowled04
Extras(b 5, lb 1, w 5)
Total107(10 wkts; 24.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe

TeamMWLPT
SA191102
ZIM191010
BD19----
Full Table