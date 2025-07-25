Matches (7)
S Africa U19 vs Zim U19, 1st Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st Match, Harare, July 25, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Scorecard summary
South Africa Under-19s • 385/10(49.5 overs)
215 (153)
6/62 (7.5)
76 (79)
2/63 (10)
Zimbabwe Under-19s • 107/10(24.3 overs)
40 (48)
4/19 (7.3)
31 (28)
3/35 (7)
24.3
W
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, OUT
Shelton Mazvitorera b Kitshini 0 (4b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 0
24.2
•
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
24.1
•
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
end of over 24Maiden
ZIM19: 107/9CRR: 4.45 • RRR: 10.73
Benny Zuze1 (7b)
Shelton Mazvitorera0 (1b)
Bayanda Majola 7-1-35-3
Enathi Kitshini 7-1-19-3
23.6
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.5
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.4
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.3
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.2
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
23.1
•
Majola to Zuze, no run
end of over 233 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM19: 107/9CRR: 4.65 • RRR: 10.33
Shelton Mazvitorera0 (1b)
Benny Zuze1 (1b)
Enathi Kitshini 7-1-19-3
Bayanda Majola 6-0-35-3
22.6
•
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, no run
22.6
1w
Kitshini to S Mazvitorera, 1 wide
22.5
W
Kitshini to Chimugoro, OUT
Tatenda Chimugoro st †Phiri b Kitshini 2 (10b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 20
22.4
1
Kitshini to Zuze, 1 run
22.3
1
Kitshini to Chimugoro, 1 run
22.2
•
Kitshini to Chimugoro, no run
22.1
•
Kitshini to Chimugoro, no run
end of over 226 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM19: 104/8CRR: 4.72 • RRR: 10.07
Tatenda Chimugoro1 (6b)
Bayanda Majola 6-0-35-3
Enathi Kitshini 6-1-16-2
21.6
W
Majola to Blignaut, OUT
Michael Blignaut b Majola 5 (5b 1x4 0x6 10m) SR: 100
21.5
1
Majola to Chimugoro, 1 run
21.4
•
Majola to Chimugoro, no run
21.3
•
Majola to Chimugoro, no run
Match details
|Sunrise Sports Club, Harare
|Toss
|South Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1570
|Match days
|25 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|YODI debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|South Africa Under-19s 2, Zimbabwe Under-19s 0
Zim U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|31
|28
|caught
|40
|48
|bowled
|1
|5
|lbw
|3
|7
|lbw
|7
|16
|lbw
|1
|7
|bowled
|5
|10
|bowled
|5
|5
|stumped
|2
|10
|not out
|1
|7
|bowled
|0
|4
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|107(10 wkts; 24.3 ovs)
