Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

Durham vs Yorkshire, 70th Match at Leeds, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
70th Match, Leeds, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Durham FlagDurham
346
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(84.1 ov) 312/5

Day 2 - Yorkshire trail by 34 runs.

Current RR: 3.70
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 1.5
Live
Scorecard
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Matthew Revis* 
(rhb)
26792032.910 (0b)0 (0b)
George Hill 
(rhb)
23334069.690 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Matthew Potts 
(rfm)
20.148003.9687-
Ben Raine 
(rmf)
1863431.8888-
MatRunsHSAve
381647152*42.23
632682169*30.13
MatWktsBBIAve
722769/6825.83
1485036/2726.12
 Last BatMayank Agarwal 175 (195b) FOW281/5 (74.4 Ov)
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
TossDurham, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Mike Smith
PointsDurham 2, Yorkshire 3
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
caught69127
FJ Bean
lbw118
MA Agarwal
caught175195
JH Wharton
bowled752
JM Bairstow
caught01
ML Revis
not out2679
GCH Hill
not out2333
Extras(b 1, lb 10)
Total312(5 wkts; 84.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT14*616206
SUR14*418192
SOM14*427178
WAR14*319169
SUS14*346156
ESS14*238152
YOR14*346149
HAM14*229145
DUR14*256142
WOR14*175103
Full Table