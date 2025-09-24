Matches (17)
Durham vs Yorkshire, 70th Match at Leeds, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|26
|79
|2
|0
|32.91
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|23
|33
|4
|0
|69.69
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|20.1
|4
|80
|0
|3.96
|87
|-
(rmf)
|18
|6
|34
|3
|1.88
|88
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|38
|1647
|152*
|42.23
|63
|2682
|169*
|30.13
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|72
|276
|9/68
|25.83
|148
|503
|6/27
|26.12
Last Bat: Mayank Agarwal 175 (195b) • FOW: 281/5 (74.4 Ov)
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Toss
|Durham, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 2, Yorkshire 3
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|69
|127
|lbw
|1
|18
|caught
|175
|195
|bowled
|7
|52
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|26
|79
|not out
|23
|33
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 10)
|Total
|312(5 wkts; 84.1 ovs)
