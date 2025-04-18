Durham vs Yorkshire, 12th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
D
W
W
L
L
Yorkshire
W
W
D
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DURH10 M • 714 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 62.08 SR
DURH6 M • 640 Runs • 80 Avg • 56.43 SR
YORKS10 M • 975 Runs • 60.94 Avg • 58.69 SR
YORKS10 M • 877 Runs • 58.47 Avg • 69.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DURH5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 35.66 SR
DURH6 M • 21 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 61 SR
YORKS8 M • 41 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 31.85 SR
YORKS10 M • 25 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 43.04 SR
Squad
DURH
YORKS
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
