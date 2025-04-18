Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Durham vs Yorkshire, 12th Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Chester-le-Street, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AZ Lees
10 M • 714 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 62.08 SR
CN Ackermann
6 M • 640 Runs • 80 Avg • 56.43 SR
A Lyth
10 M • 975 Runs • 60.94 Avg • 58.69 SR
JH Wharton
10 M • 877 Runs • 58.47 Avg • 69.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Potts
5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 35.66 SR
BA Raine
6 M • 21 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 61 SR
BO Coad
8 M • 41 Wkts • 2.75 Econ • 31.85 SR
GCH Hill
10 M • 25 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 43.04 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DURH
YORKS
Player
Role
Alex Lees (c)
Opening Batter
Colin Ackermann 
Batting Allrounder
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Graham Clark 
Batter
Paul Coughlin 
Bowling Allrounder
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
George Drissell 
Bowler
Emilio Gay 
Batter
Daniel Hogg 
Bowler
Ben McKinney 
Opening Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Ben Raine 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Rhodes 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX200228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS201112
DURH202011
