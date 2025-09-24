Matches (17)
Worcs vs Sussex, 69th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
69th Match, Worcester, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(69 ov) 123 & 270/6
Sussex FlagSussex
350

Day 2 - Worcs lead by 43 runs.

Current RR: 3.91
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 3
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Ben Gibbon* 
(rhb)
13162081.250 (0b)0 (0b)
Gareth Roderick 
(rhb)
19392048.710 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jaydev Unadkat 
(lm)
1947023.6884-
Ollie Robinson 
(rmf)
2356722.91104-
MatRunsHSAve
222927520.86
1567621172*33.57
MatWktsBBIAve
1304628/3922.96
1124719/7821.71
 Last BatEthan Brookes 29 (29b) FOW257/6 (66.2 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossSussex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Isaac Mohammed
Isaac Mohammed
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Graham Lloyd
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsWorcestershire 3, Sussex 6
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
RM Edavalath
lbw4578
JD Libby
caught7297
Isaac Mohammed
caught417
DH Lategan
lbw3044
RP Jones
lbw4694
GH Roderick
not out1939
EA Brookes
caught2929
BJ Gibbon
not out1316
Extras(b 4, lb 3, pen 5)
Total270(6 wkts; 69 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT14*616206
SUR14*418192
SOM14*427178
WAR14*319169
SUS14*346156
ESS14*238152
YOR14*346149
HAM14*229145
DUR14*256142
WOR14*175103
Full Table