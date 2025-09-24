Matches (17)
Worcs vs Sussex, 69th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
69th Match, Worcester, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Current RR: 3.91
• Min. Ov. Rem: 3
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|13
|16
|2
|0
|81.25
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|19
|39
|2
|0
|48.71
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lm)
|19
|4
|70
|2
|3.68
|84
|-
(rmf)
|23
|5
|67
|2
|2.91
|104
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|22
|292
|75
|20.86
|156
|7621
|172*
|33.57
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|130
|462
|8/39
|22.96
|112
|471
|9/78
|21.71
Last Bat: Ethan Brookes 29 (29b) • FOW: 257/6 (66.2 Ov)
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Toss
|Sussex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Worcestershire 3, Sussex 6
Worcs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|45
|78
|caught
|72
|97
|caught
|4
|17
|lbw
|30
|44
|lbw
|46
|94
|not out
|19
|39
|caught
|29
|29
|not out
|13
|16
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, pen 5)
|Total
|270(6 wkts; 69 ovs)
<1 / 2>