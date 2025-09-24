Matches (17)
Derbyshire vs Kent, 54th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
54th Match, Canterbury, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Current RR: 3.13
• Min. Ov. Rem: 1
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|52
|107
|3
|3
|48.59
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(lhb)
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|7
|0
|44
|1
|6.28
|24
|-
(rfm)
|8
|1
|12
|0
|1.50
|37
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|4
|163
|60
|54.33
|25
|182
|30*
|13.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|26
|67
|6/55
|37.57
|66
|154
|6/44
|35.57
Last Bat: Ben Compton 46 (110b) • FOW: 111/1 (35.3 Ov)
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Derbyshire 5, Kent 0
Kent Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|46
|110
|not out
|52
|107
|not out
|4
|7
|Extras
|(lb 10, nb 4)
|Total
|116(1 wkt; 37 ovs)
