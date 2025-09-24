Matches (17)
Derbyshire vs Kent, 54th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
54th Match, Canterbury, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
698/6d
Kent FlagKent
(37 ov) 116/1

Day 2 - Kent trail by 582 runs.

Current RR: 3.13
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 1
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Ben Dawkins* 
(rhb)
521073348.590 (0b)0 (0b)
Michael Cohen 
(lhb)
471057.140 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jack Morley 
(sla)
704416.2824-
Zak Chappell 
(rfm)
811201.5037-
MatRunsHSAve
41636054.33
2518230*13.00
MatWktsBBIAve
26676/5537.57
661546/4435.57
 Last BatBen Compton 46 (110b) FOW111/1 (35.3 Ov)
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
TossDerbyshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Hassan Adnan
England
Mark Newell
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
PointsDerbyshire 5, Kent 0
Kent Innings
Player NameRB
BG Compton
bowled46110
BJ Dawkins
not out52107
MA Cohen
not out47
Extras(lb 10, nb 4)
Total116(1 wkt; 37 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table