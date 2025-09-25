Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen grind Kent into the dirt

Kent 117 for 2 (Dawkins 53*, Morley 2-45) trail Derbyshire 698 for 6 dec (Reece 211, Madsen 198, Andersson 85) by 581 runs

Derbyshire plunged the knife deep into the Kentish ribcage on day two of their Rothesay County Championship match at Canterbury.

They posted the second-highest score ever made at The Spitfire Ground when they declared on 698 for 6, before reducing Kent to 117 for 2 at stumps, a deficit of 581.

Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen made a stand of 358 eclipsing the Derbyshire record for a third-wicket partnership in first-class cricket. Reece made 211, his highest first-class score, while Madsen fell for 198. Martin Andersson then blasted 85 from 75 balls and Anuj Dal was unbeaten on 52 when the declaration came.

Kent's openers initially responded well, reaching 111 without loss, before Jack Morley took two late wickets to finish with 2 for 45. He bowled Ben Compton for 46, then had nightwatcher Michael Cohen caught and bowled for four in the final over. Ben Dawkins was unbeaten on 53.

Kent members have endured too many days like this in recent seasons, with the permanent injury crisis forcing the permanently makeshift bowling attack to toil for hours while the opposition batters tick away landmarks.

Derbyshire were 389 for 2 overnight and while Reece and Madsen enjoyed the race to get to 200, home fans were reduced to applauding the occasional maiden or gallant bit of fielding.

When the stand passed 292 Madsen had broken his own record, the previous mark for the third wicket being the partnership he'd shared with Shan Masood against Sussex in 2022.

Reece was dropped on 196 by Ollie Curtiss, an admittedly violent drive off Joey Evison, but Matt Parkinson then broke through with a full toss that hit Madsen on the knee and got him lbw.

That left them stranded, two runs short of the all-time record stand for any wicket, the 360 put on by Reece and Harry Came against Glamorgan in 2023.

Reece nudged Parkinson for a single to bring up his double ton, then flicked Ekansh Singh for four to beat his previous high score of 201.

Curtiss dropped Martin Andersson, off Parkinson, at first slip when he was on 14, but the bowler struck again in his next over when he had Reece caught by Ben Compton on the boundary, leaving the visitors on 550 for 4 at lunch.

Brook Guest was the only batter not to fill his boots, run out by Ben Dawkins for 9, but Andersson blazed away until Curtiss had him caught at deep backward-square by sub Mo Rizvi.

When the declaration came it was the second-highest first-class total by a team at Canterbury, behind only Northamptonshire's 722 for 6, posted earlier this season.

Home morale was partially restored by the way their openers responded. Kent were 42 without loss at tea, however and Dawkins hit Morley for two sixes off three balls before a delivery from the same bowler reared up and hit him on the grille.

He was able to continue after a concussion check, but with the light deteriorating play was suspended at 5.22pm. Play resumed after a 28-minute delay, allowing Dawkins to reach his 50, before Morley turned one down the slope to bend back Compton's off stump.