RESULT
54th Match, Canterbury, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
698/6d
Kent FlagKent
(fo) 271 & 198

Derbyshire won by an innings and 229 runs

Luis Reece five-for wraps up innings win for Derbyshire

Visitors ensure third-placed finish, while Kent pick up the wooden spoon

Derbyshire 698 for 6 dec (Reece 211, Madsen 198, Andersson 85, Donald 55, Dal 52*) beat Kent 271 (Ekansh 71, Dawkins 61, Morley 5-99) and 198 (Compton 65, Evison 53, Reece 5-63) by an innings and 229 runs
Derbyshire routed Kent by an innings and 229 runs in their final Rothesay County Championship match of the season at Canterbury.
Luis Reece, who scored 211 in Derbyshire's only innings, took 5 for 63, while Ben Aitchison and Zak Chappell both took two wickets apiece as the visitors sealed third place in Division Two. Ben Compton was Kent's top scorer with 65 but the home side already knew they would finish bottom, regardless of the outcome.
Kent began day four on 135 for 5 in their second innings, 291 behind, and their tissue-paper thin hopes of avoiding defeat faded when they lost Harry Finch in the fourth over of the morning, lbw to Aitchison for 14.
Aitchison, whose sister Holly is in the England squad for today's Rugby World Cup final with Canada, then got the key wicket of Compton, again lbw and although Corey Flintoff hung around for 35 balls, he eventually pulled Chappell straight to Aneurin Donald at square leg and was caught for 11.
Grant Stewart gave a sparse crowd some entertainment, hooking Chappell for six, but the bowler than had Matt Parkinson caught by Donald at short leg for a six-ball duck.
The visitors concluded a win that had looked inevitable for the best part of three days when Michael Cohen flashed at Reece and was caught by a diving Brooke Guest, also without scoring. The wicket meant Reece became only the 51st person worldwide to score a double-century and take five wickets in a first-class match.
Kent Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Dawkins
bowled02
BG Compton
lbw65120
JK Denly
caught47
Ekansh Singh
caught412
JDM Evison
caught5384
OMB Curtiss
bowled49
HZ Finch
lbw1138
G Stewart
not out3553
CL Flintoff
caught1136
MW Parkinson
caught06
MA Cohen
caught05
Extras(b 4, lb 5, nb 2)
Total198(10 wkts; 61.5 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14716241
GLA14536193
DER14329188
MID14545182
LAN14338175
GLO14248166
NOR14266143
KEN14266114
Full Table