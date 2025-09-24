Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
54th Match, Canterbury, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
698/6d
Kent FlagKent
(37.5 ov) 117/2

Day 2 - Kent trail by 581 runs.

Current RR: 3.09
Live
Scorecard
Report
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece reach centuries as Derbyshire pile on runs

Opener Reece bats all day for unbeaten on 123 while Madsen ends 147 not out, having passed 1,000 runs for summer

Luis Reece swats the ball leg side, Durham vs Derbyshire, County Championship, Division Two, Chester-le-Street, April 28, 2023

Luis Reece swats the ball leg side  •  Getty Images

Derbyshire 389 for 2 (Madsen 147*, Reece 123*, Donald 55) vs Kent
Wayne Madsen and Luis Reece both made centuries as Derbyshire piled on the runs in their Rothesay County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury, reaching 389 for 2 at the end of day one.
Opener Reece batted all day and was unbeaten on 123 while Madsen was 147 not out, having passed 1,000 runs for the summer. By stumps their partnership was 231, a Derbyshire record for the third wicket against Kent.
Reece's fellow opener Aneurin Donald chipped in with 55 as the home bowlers struggled to make any impact.
It says something about the way Kent's season has gone that the loudest applause of the day came midway through the afternoon session, when it was announced the coffee machine in the Lime Tree cafe had been fixed.
Third-placed Derbyshire chose to bat against a side guaranteed to finish bottom of Division Two and the morning session went to form, with the visitors reaching 108 for 1 at lunch.
The sole victim was Donald, who was bowled leg-stump by Michael Cohen, shortly after he'd driven him through the covers to bring up his 50.
When play resumed Reece tickled a Grant Stewart delivery down the leg side for four to reach his half-century and although Matt Parkinson had Harry Came stumped by Harry Finch for 35 at the start of the next over, Madsen joined Reece and reached four figures for the first-class season, the eighth time he's reached that milestone.
Kent were docked six points for a slow over rate in their last game with Leicestershire but despite, or perhaps because of this, there was widespread incredulity when the tea interval was taken on time, for the first time it what seemed like an eon, with the visitors on 238 for 2.
Madsen took a single off Cohen to reach 50 and then dumped Jaydn Denly over cow corner for six.
Reece scampered a single off Parkinson to reach his century, before he played a dreadful shot to the very next delivery, skying Parkinson straight to Ben Dawkins, who somehow dropped him.
Madsen took two from a Stewart no ball to get to three figures, then overtook his partner before hitting a six off Corey Flintoff that broke Derbyshire's record stand for the third wicket, the 202 put on by Chris Adams and Dean Jones at this venue in 1997.
Madsen nearly perished in the final over when he hit Parkinson to long on, but Stewart couldn't pick the flight of the ball and the chance went begging.
Luis ReeceAneurin DonaldKentDerbyshireDerbyshire vs KentCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Kent Innings
Player NameRB
BG Compton
bowled46110
BJ Dawkins
not out53108
MA Cohen
caught411
Extras(lb 10, nb 4)
Total117(2 wkts; 37.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table