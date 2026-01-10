Khawaja puts on a show to secure Brisbane Heat victory after Warner suffers injury

Brisbane Heat 183 for 3 (Khawaja 78, Renshaw 42*, Wildermuth 39) beat Sydney Thunder 180 for 6 (Warner 82) by seven wickets

Sydney Thunder's dismal BBL campaign crashed from bad to worse, with captain David Warner suffering a knee injury in a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Brisbane Heat.

Warner's 82 steered Thunder to 180 for 6 at the Gabba, before fellow 39-year-old and retired Test great Usman Khawaja stroked 78 to steer Heat home with 22 deliveries remaining.

Warner was unable to field after being hit flush on his left knee, which was unprotected as he crouched low while attempting to sweep Xavier Bartlett. Chris Green captained in Warner's absence throughout Heat's innings.

Heat skipper Khawaja, who signed off as a Test player two days ago, switched effortlessly to white-ball mode, sharing in a 93-run third-wicket stand with Matt Renshaw

When Khawaja succumbed with the finish line in sight, he received a standing ovation from the Brisbane crowd, as much for his fine innings as his entire 88-Test journey.

Jack Wildermuth laid a raucous foundation, taking Wes Agar down for three sixes and a four in the third over.

Wildermuth's whirlwind cameo ended on 39 off 15 balls, thanks to a superb diving outfield catch from Tanveer Sangha.

Agar's nightmare continued when he dropped a sitter to reprieve Nathan McSweeney first ball. It didn't prove too costly, McSweeney sweeping Green down David Willey's throat for 12.

Earlier, Warner continued his purple patch after starting the New Year with an unbeaten 130 and 67 not out. He looked on track for another ton before falling in calamitous fashion, soon after copping the blow to his knee.

Sam Billings top-edged a sweep off Renshaw to deep midwicket, where Marnus Labuschagne uncharacteristically grassed a regulation chance.

But nearby McSweeney pounced on the ball and threw a bullet to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson. Warner wanted a second run before being caught well short after being sent back by Billings, who appeared to be ball-watching, seemingly not expecting Labuschagne to drop the catch.