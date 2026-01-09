Majority of Australia Test players made available for BBL finals run-in

Most of the Test squad have been released for BBL duty over the final stages of the regular season with player of the series Mitchell Starc set to play for the first time in 11 years, but Travis Head is among those who will skip the competition.

Head had previously flagged he would be unlikely to squeeze in appearances for Adelaide Strikers and will instead rest ahead of the T20 World Cup. Scott Boland is unavailable for Melbourne Stars having played all five Tests and sent down the most overs in the series while Cameron Green , who is uncontracted but could have played for Perth Scorchers, will also have a couple of weeks off.

Smith, who made 121 not out against Scorchers last season , will be available for Sixers' final three regular-season matches, starting with Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday, as they push for a place in finals.

Starc is expected to feature in the derby against Sydney Thunder on January 16 and Brisbane Heat on January 18. Given Starc's T20I retirement and Smith not being part of the squad they should be available for the finals in a major boost for Sixers if they qualify.

Sixers have recently added Josh Hazlewood to their supplementary player list but he is unlikely to feature. He missed the entire Ashes with hamstring and Achilles injuries and is targeting a return at the T20 World Cup next month.

Khawaja (Heat), Labuschagne (Heat), Alex Carey (Strikers), Josh Inglis (Scorchers) are among the players available from January 10. Michael Neser becomes available to Heat from January 14. Jhye Richardson returned to Scorchers during the fifth Test.

The BBL table is currently very tight with only Thunder out of contention. Ahead of Friday night's game between leaders Hurricanes and Strikers, only four points separated seventh from first.

Australia are due to leave for Pakistan, where they will play three T20Is as preparation for the World Cup, before the end of the BBL finals but it's understood players will have staggered departures depending on their clubs' participation in the tournament.

"A five-Test match Ashes series is intense," Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's general manger of national teams, said. "The players and staff deserve great credit for their preparation and management which has enabled sustained performance through what is a full international schedule.

"We have worked with each player on individual plans to best support recovery from the Ashes and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the ICC T20 World Cup. Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing BBL season over the coming fortnight."

The squad for the Pakistan T20s has yet to be confirmed and is likely to include some additional names to those in the 15-player World Cup squad.

BBL player availability

From January 10 Alex Carey (Strikers), Brendan Doggett (Renegades), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Usman Khawaja (Heat), Marnus Labuschagne (Heat), Todd Murphy (Sixers), Steven Smith (Sixers), Jake Weatherald (Hurricanes), Beau Webster (Hurricanes)

From January 14 Michael Neser (Heat)