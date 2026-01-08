Khawaja 'grateful' after Test goodbye despite imperfect fairy-tale finish

Usman Khawaja was asked ahead of his 88th and final Test what a fairytale finish would look like. "I think the fairytale's already done," he said. "I don't think it matters how many runs I score."

The words were prophetic. The stage was set for his final act in Test cricket to be unbeaten in a winning chase and it wasn't to be, after he chopped Josh Tongue on for 6 before Australia eventually got over the line by five wickets to seal a 4-1 Ashes series triumph

But Khawaja was able to take one final bow. England's team gave him a guard of honour as he walked to the crease in honour of his 88 Tests of service to his country and the game at large , with Khawaja shaking England captain Ben Stokes' hand in gratitude.

Upon his dismissal, he removed his helmets and gloves, raised his bat and soaked in the standing ovation from the day five SCG crowd of 25,847, and then had one final symbolic moment. As Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, he dropped to his knees for a Sajdah - a part of the Muslim prayer ritual - next to the sign painted on the outfield that read "Thanks Uzzy #419".

"As much as I wanted to go out there and score runs and hit the winning runs, I'm just grateful for one last final win and celebrate with my team-mates," Khawaja told Fox Cricket after the game.

Khawaja admitted the emotions of the week had affected his performance. He has prided himself on process throughout his career and has remained a picture of calm, particularly across the last four years when he has been a bedrock of Australia's batting at the top of the order. But he battled his emotions all week and it reflected in two skittish innings of 17 and 6.

"I've got to be honest, It was very tough," Khawaja said. "I was trying to act cool, but the whole Test match, I found it really hard to control my emotions. I prided myself on being able to control my emotion my whole career. I haven't given away too much of the opposition or to anyone. I found it really hard to concentrate a lot.

Usman Khawaja kneels and prays on the SCG after being dismissed in Test cricket for the final time • Getty Images

"Even in the first innings, I found it hard to get into rhythm. And even today, my whole career, particularly the last end of the career has been built on process, process, process. It's just so hard to go out there and concentrate. But look, I'm glad we got the win, got over the line, and it's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Being able to finish here at the SCG. Everyone's been so great. I'm so grateful to have the career I've had, and I can just finally relax."

His stand-in skipper and long-time team-mate Steven Smith paid tribute to him at the post-match presentation.