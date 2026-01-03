Matches (7)
Australia vs England, 5th Test at Sydney, The Ashes, Jan 04 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 11:00 PM
5th Test, Sydney, January 04 - 08, 2026, The Ashes
England FlagEngland
384
Australia FlagAustralia
(34.1 ov) 166/2

Day 2 - Australia trail by 218 runs.

Current RR: 4.85
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 43/1 (4.30)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Michael Neser* 
(rhb)
115006.660 (5b)1 (15b)
Travis Head 
(lhb)
9187150104.5923 (22b)28 (25b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ben Stokes 
(rfm)
8.123023.6735403.1 - 0 - 16 - 1
Josh Tongue 
(rfm)
1003103.1043405 - 0 - 9 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
51083518.00
65449117543.60
MatWktsBBIAve
1202456/2230.98
9435/4527.53
Partnership: 4 Runs, 3.1 Ov (RR: 1.26) Last BatMarnus Labuschagne 48 (68b) FOW162/2 (30.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England - 2 of 3, Australia - 3 of 3
DRS
34th
1
1
33rd
1
32nd
1
31st
W
1
4
Match centre Ground time: 18:32
Scores: Chetan Kumar | Comms: Alex Malcolm

Thanks for your company today. Another rollicking day, albeit at a bit more of a normal pace than some of the other Tests in this series. It's another 10am start tomorrow. Join us then.

6.00pm Neser walks off in pain. Head walks off with his and Neser's bats in both hands and acknowledges the crowd for his 91 not out. Superb batting from Head. England's bowling was pretty poor given there is still something there in the surface when you hit the right areas, as was evidenced by the last ball of the day. Australia have wiped off 166 of England's total for the loss of Weatherald and Labuschagne. The latter threw away a golden start. Stokes has both wickets. Star of the day was Joe Root for his 160 but he spent most of the last hour off the field due to back spasms. Neser finished with four wickets and played an important role as nightwatcher. Australia have a great chance to bat long on day three tomorrow if good enough. England need to rethink their lines and lengths.

Mark: "Calling it a headlock is a bit of a storm in a teacup. He put an arm around his shoulders while they were talking. "

Luke: "Definitely recommend you watch the replay Alex. The 'hug' was silly, the shove at the end completely unacceptable." I've seen the replay many times. Agree to disagree. It wasn't a shove. He will have to answer to the match referee for touching him. No doubt. He should not have done it. But it was not a violent incident as a lot of commenters are suggesting.

It's raining. That's stumps.

Australia's physio Nick Jones is out there testing Neser's elbow and he is in some pain. He's also a very tough man so it must be sore.

34.1
Stokes to Neser, no run

hit on the right elbow! That hurt! This leapt from a good length and beat the bat to hit the bottom elbow. He dropped the bat immediately and winced in pain

Last over of the day

end of over 342 runs
AUS: 166/2CRR: 4.88 
Michael Neser1 (14b)
Travis Head91 (87b 15x4)
Josh Tongue 10-0-31-0
Ben Stokes 8-2-30-2
33.6
1
Tongue to Neser, 1 run

good length, top of off, 137kph, he works this through midwicket

33.5
Tongue to Neser, no run

full, fourth stump, he drives firmly to mid-off

Mathew: "Have been a massive fan of this site since high school in 1999!!! But cannot agree with your take there - Marnus is allowed to talk, so is Stokes. Head lock or not, it was physical contact that didn't need to be made. Certainly not in the spirit of the game." Yes. He should not have touched him. But it was not as malicious as some are suggesting. Labuschagne was laughing afterwards

33.4
Tongue to Neser, no run

full, fourth stump, he mistimes a drive back to the bowler

33.3
Tongue to Neser, no run

good length, 138kph, wide of off, he leaves

33.2
Tongue to Neser, no run

good length, 137kph, he defends from the crease to midwicket

Alex: "Timely reminder that Australia's nightwatchman has 5 more first class centuries than England's number 3."

33.1
1
Tongue to Head, 1 run

back of a length, 135kph, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to deep cover-point

end of over 331 run
AUS: 164/2CRR: 4.96 
Michael Neser0 (9b)
Travis Head90 (86b 15x4)
Ben Stokes 8-2-30-2
Josh Tongue 9-0-29-0
32.6
Stokes to Neser, no run

back of a length, wide of off, he leaves

32.5
Stokes to Neser, no run

beaten! Good length, angled in and shaping past the edge as he tried to defend

Baz: "Are we not going to talk more about the Stokes headlock?" It wasn't a head lock. He probably should not have put his arm around him but there wasn't much in it. Labuschagne was as culpable for engaging Stokes

32.4
Stokes to Neser, no run

back of a length, wide of off, 139kph, he leaves

32.3
Stokes to Neser, no run

good length, 134kph, top of off, he defends on the front foot

32.2
1
Stokes to Head, 1 run

132kph, full, outside leg, he flicks with a flourish to deep square

MoenAli: "This pitch is providing PLENTY of assistance. England have been quite frankly woeful until this current Stokes/Tongue partnership. Why England don't open with these two (their best two bowlers) is beyond me. Of course, they won't take any advice. Groupthink of the highest order."

32.1
Stokes to Head, no run

133kph, back of a length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot straight to cover

end of over 321 run
AUS: 163/2CRR: 5.09 
Michael Neser0 (5b)
Travis Head89 (84b 15x4)
Josh Tongue 9-0-29-0
Ben Stokes 7-2-29-2
31.6
Tongue to Neser, no run

142kph, back of a length, fourth stump, he jumps back to defend

Leg slip in along with three slips and a gully

Jake the dog: "Scott Boland at four would have been the popular vote." He'll be five if they lose another

31.5
Tongue to Neser, no run

good length, 141kph, fourth stump, he defends on the front foot

Anurag Uniyal: "Neser is Not a bad nightwatchman to have in the team"

31.4
Tongue to Neser, no run

good length, 143kph, angled into off, he defends on the front foot slicing it to cover-point

31.3
Tongue to Neser, no run

146kph, short ball, rising outside off, he drops the hands and lets it pass

Three slips and a gully in

31.2
Tongue to Neser, no run

bouncer over leg, 143kph, he ducks under it

jason: "Marnus! Do the hard work, then a loose shot..."

31.1
1
Tongue to Head, 1 run

139kph, short and rising on off, he's squared up but able to knock it to the gap at point

Tongue around the wicket

end of over 315 runs • 1 wicket
AUS: 162/2CRR: 5.22 
Travis Head88 (83b 15x4)
Ben Stokes 7-2-29-2
Josh Tongue 8-0-28-0

Neser walks out as a nightwatcher with 16 minutes to go

30.6
W
Stokes to Labuschagne, OUT

edged to gully! Stokes will love that. Labuschagne has thrown away a score. Full, not quite a half-volley, shaping wide of off, he drives but gets a thick edge that floats to gully and a simple catch is held by Bethell. Stokes looks at him but doesn't say a word

Marnus Labuschagne c Bethell b Stokes 48 (68b 7x4 0x6) SR: 70.58
Ben Stokes claimed the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne trudges off after falling for 48
Two slips in

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MG Neser
1 run (15)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
1 run
0 four0 six
Control
87%
TM Head
91 runs (87)
15 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
23 runs
5 fours0 six
Control
79%
Current bowlers
BA Stokes
O
8.1
M
2
R
30
W
2
ECO
3.67
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
JC Tongue
O
10
M
0
R
31
W
0
ECO
3.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoEngland
BM DuckettZ Crawley
27 (24)
35 (41)
5 (17)
Z CrawleyJG Bethell
11 (12)
16 (29)
4 (17)
JE RootJG Bethell
0 (2)
6 (8)
6 (6)
JE RootHC Brook
80 (112)
169 (209)
84 (97)
JE RootBA Stokes
3 (8)
3 (19)
0 (11)
JE RootJL Smith
46 (68)
94 (144)
46 (76)
JE RootWG Jacks
24 (43)
52 (105)
27 (62)
JE RootBA Carse
6 (7)
7 (13)
1 (6)
JE RootMJ Potts
1 (2)
2 (18)
1 (16)
JC TongueMJ Potts
0 (2)
0 (2)
0 (0)
Team LogoAustralia
TM HeadJ Weatherald
34 (38)
57 (74)
21 (36)
TM HeadM Labuschagne
54 (45)
105 (113)
48 (68)
MG NeserTM Head
1 (15)
4* (19)
3 (4)
View more stats
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
TossEngland, elected to bat first
Series
The Ashes
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2616
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days4,5,6,7,8 January 2026 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan RazaDRS
New Zealand
Chris GaffaneyDRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Brainfades from England batters have been a regular feature of the 2025-26 series in Australia

The Queensland and Melbourne Stars legspinner believes something needs to be done about pitches

All the updates, stats, colour and more from the fifth Test between Australia and England in Sydney

Batter's compulsive streak may cause him to leave runs on the table, but there's method to his madness

The slow fade of spin in Australia

Australia's decision to field no specialist spinner at the SCG underlined how far spin has slipped from relevance in home Test conditions

Australia Innings
Player NameRB
TM Head
not out9187
J Weatherald
lbw2136
M Labuschagne
caught4868
MG Neser
not out115
Extras(lb 4, nb 1)
Total166(2 wkts; 34.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS76107285.71
NZ32012877.78
SA43103675.00
SL21011666.67
PAK21101250.00
IND94415248.15
ENG93513835.19
BAN2011416.67
WI807144.17
Full Table