hit on the right elbow! That hurt! This leapt from a good length and beat the bat to hit the bottom elbow. He dropped the bat immediately and winced in pain
Australia vs England, 5th Test at Sydney, The Ashes, Jan 04 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|1
|15
|0
|0
|6.66
|0 (5b)
|1 (15b)
(lhb)
|91
|87
|15
|0
|104.59
|23 (22b)
|28 (25b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|8.1
|2
|30
|2
|3.67
|35
|4
|0
|3.1 - 0 - 16 - 1
(rfm)
|10
|0
|31
|0
|3.10
|43
|4
|0
|5 - 0 - 9 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|5
|108
|35
|18.00
|65
|4491
|175
|43.60
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|120
|245
|6/22
|30.98
|9
|43
|5/45
|27.53
Thanks for your company today. Another rollicking day, albeit at a bit more of a normal pace than some of the other Tests in this series. It's another 10am start tomorrow. Join us then.
6.00pm Neser walks off in pain. Head walks off with his and Neser's bats in both hands and acknowledges the crowd for his 91 not out. Superb batting from Head. England's bowling was pretty poor given there is still something there in the surface when you hit the right areas, as was evidenced by the last ball of the day. Australia have wiped off 166 of England's total for the loss of Weatherald and Labuschagne. The latter threw away a golden start. Stokes has both wickets. Star of the day was Joe Root for his 160 but he spent most of the last hour off the field due to back spasms. Neser finished with four wickets and played an important role as nightwatcher. Australia have a great chance to bat long on day three tomorrow if good enough. England need to rethink their lines and lengths.
Mark: "Calling it a headlock is a bit of a storm in a teacup. He put an arm around his shoulders while they were talking. "
Luke: "Definitely recommend you watch the replay Alex. The 'hug' was silly, the shove at the end completely unacceptable." I've seen the replay many times. Agree to disagree. It wasn't a shove. He will have to answer to the match referee for touching him. No doubt. He should not have done it. But it was not a violent incident as a lot of commenters are suggesting.
It's raining. That's stumps.
Australia's physio Nick Jones is out there testing Neser's elbow and he is in some pain. He's also a very tough man so it must be sore.
Last over of the day
good length, top of off, 137kph, he works this through midwicket
full, fourth stump, he drives firmly to mid-off
Mathew: "Have been a massive fan of this site since high school in 1999!!! But cannot agree with your take there - Marnus is allowed to talk, so is Stokes. Head lock or not, it was physical contact that didn't need to be made. Certainly not in the spirit of the game." Yes. He should not have touched him. But it was not as malicious as some are suggesting. Labuschagne was laughing afterwards
full, fourth stump, he mistimes a drive back to the bowler
good length, 138kph, wide of off, he leaves
good length, 137kph, he defends from the crease to midwicket
Alex: "Timely reminder that Australia's nightwatchman has 5 more first class centuries than England's number 3."
back of a length, 135kph, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot to deep cover-point
back of a length, wide of off, he leaves
beaten! Good length, angled in and shaping past the edge as he tried to defend
Baz: "Are we not going to talk more about the Stokes headlock?" It wasn't a head lock. He probably should not have put his arm around him but there wasn't much in it. Labuschagne was as culpable for engaging Stokes
back of a length, wide of off, 139kph, he leaves
good length, 134kph, top of off, he defends on the front foot
132kph, full, outside leg, he flicks with a flourish to deep square
MoenAli: "This pitch is providing PLENTY of assistance. England have been quite frankly woeful until this current Stokes/Tongue partnership. Why England don't open with these two (their best two bowlers) is beyond me. Of course, they won't take any advice. Groupthink of the highest order."
133kph, back of a length, fourth stump, he punches off the back foot straight to cover
142kph, back of a length, fourth stump, he jumps back to defend
Leg slip in along with three slips and a gully
Jake the dog: "Scott Boland at four would have been the popular vote." He'll be five if they lose another
good length, 141kph, fourth stump, he defends on the front foot
Anurag Uniyal: "Neser is Not a bad nightwatchman to have in the team"
good length, 143kph, angled into off, he defends on the front foot slicing it to cover-point
146kph, short ball, rising outside off, he drops the hands and lets it pass
Three slips and a gully in
bouncer over leg, 143kph, he ducks under it
jason: "Marnus! Do the hard work, then a loose shot..."
139kph, short and rising on off, he's squared up but able to knock it to the gap at point
Tongue around the wicket
Neser walks out as a nightwatcher with 16 minutes to go
edged to gully! Stokes will love that. Labuschagne has thrown away a score. Full, not quite a half-volley, shaping wide of off, he drives but gets a thick edge that floats to gully and a simple catch is held by Bethell. Stokes looks at him but doesn't say a word
Two slips in
1W
1W
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Toss
|England, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2616
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|4,5,6,7,8 January 2026 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
Ahsan RazaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|91
|87
|lbw
|21
|36
|caught
|48
|68
|not out
|1
|15
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1)
|Total
|166(2 wkts; 34.1 ovs)