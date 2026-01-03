6.00pm Neser walks off in pain. Head walks off with his and Neser's bats in both hands and acknowledges the crowd for his 91 not out. Superb batting from Head. England's bowling was pretty poor given there is still something there in the surface when you hit the right areas, as was evidenced by the last ball of the day. Australia have wiped off 166 of England's total for the loss of Weatherald and Labuschagne. The latter threw away a golden start. Stokes has both wickets. Star of the day was Joe Root for his 160 but he spent most of the last hour off the field due to back spasms. Neser finished with four wickets and played an important role as nightwatcher. Australia have a great chance to bat long on day three tomorrow if good enough. England need to rethink their lines and lengths.