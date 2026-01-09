McCullum open to England 'evolution' but won't give up control

It was on a downward slope leading into the guts of the SCG that Brendon McCullum was giving his most solemn yet forthright press briefing with the UK media. No more than 50 yards away, on a specially constructed stage, Australia had just lifted the MCC Waterford crystal trophy after claiming a 4-1 win.

Under pressure after one of the most disappointing Ashes tours of the modern era, England 's chastened head coach is open to changes to the Test environment he helped create since taking over in 2022. But not if conditions imposed upon McCullum render him "unable to steer the ship" - in which case, "someone better" could take charge.

It's quite a gambit for McCullum to play, and one that speaks to a stubbornness that may end up counting against him after another damaging defeat for the tourists in Sydney added to their meagre showing across the last two months. It was England's 14th defeat in 28 Tests since the start of 2024, winning just 13.

An official review is already underway, with ECB chief executive, Richard Gould - present in Sydney along with chair, Richard Thompson - promising a "thorough" investigation from the governing body with a view to implementing "necessary changes".

McCullum has 18 months left on his current deal, which takes him through to the end of 2027's home Ashes. Having received an extension after assuming control of the limited overs set-up at the start of 2025, the contract reportedly requires a low-seven-figure sum to break. Later this month he will lead England's white-ball sides to Sri Lanka head of February's T20 World Cup before a decision will be made on whether he is still in charge for June's home Test series against New Zealand.

The incident took place at the end of October, the night before he skippered the final ODI in Wellington, and just weeks before the first Test in Perth. Team management investigated the incident and fined Brook while retaining him as white-ball captain.

Despite this warning, there was no directive from that point on to temper socialising. Brook, also Test vice-captain, was one of a group of players drinking openly in Noosa, for instance. The mid-series break was subject to its own investigation from managing director Rob Key after a video emerged of Ben Duckett seemingly intoxicated, but he found no wrongdoing following consultations with the security staff. McCullum, who organised the trip a year in advance, stated the players "handled themselves pretty well across the board".

The results of the tour review may end up saying otherwise, and will perhaps speak to a broader problem of inadequate preparation and a lack of professionalism. McCullum revealed he has already had discussions with Gould and Thompson but stopped short of divulging the nature of them.

England coach Brendon McCullum speaks after defeat in Sydney confirmed a 4-1 scoreline • Getty Images

In an interview with Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports, McCullum took offence to the suggestion that he might not be able to change his ways. He is amenable to tailoring his approach, which could include replacing backroom staff, but insisted he would be willing to cede ground but not control - or his principles.

"Whatever you do in life, I think you have to have some authenticity," McCullum said. "For me in the job as coach, when you're trying to guide and shepherd and assist players, you need to have an influence over how the environment runs. And to be in charge of a lot of those decisions that are made when the pressure's on.

"So, as long as that remains, I'm open to progress, I'm open to evolution and some nipping and tucking. But without being ultimately able to steer the ship maybe there is someone better.

"It depends what changes, right? I've a firm conviction in a lot of my methods. I'm not against evolution and not against progress. I encourage that across all sports, not just cricket. And all aspects of life as well. So I'm not against that.

"However, you need to stand for something. You need to believe in your methods and you need to believe in how you go about things. It depends on what changes."

Ben Stokes' pointed warning to his players that he will access his "ruthless side" should they not improve suggests a change in tack is imminent. Stokes came in as captain under McCullum and marshalled a successful couple of years before results flatlined. The team's overall record under their watch reads 26 wins and 18 defeats from 46 Tests. Stokes' own review of this tour was England played too much "3/10 cricket" as they failed to win a five-match series at the fourth attempt.

McCullum reiterated his desire to continue, believing that he is the right man to lift English cricket out of its current slump - all while acknowledging the matter is now out of his hands.

"When I took this job, I didn't take it for any other reason than I thought I could help and that hasn't changed," he said. "I believe I can help.

"I'm keen to carry on in the job. I think there's some exciting talent which sits within the game. I think the progress we've made has been pretty good. It's not necessarily at the level we want it to be, but it's been pretty good from when we took over.

"Remember, when we did take over, look at the exciting opportunity that's there for English cricket: the talent, the resource, the fan base and the history within English cricket. Think of the challenges that Test cricket, in particular, has faced from franchise cricket around the world. You think about, how do you continue to ensure that Test cricket is really relevant? I think fans have turned up and the way that people support this cricket team is testament to that, and I think over the last few years, we've played some very good cricket.

"Ultimately, those decisions are not up to me. But from my point of view, I'm keen to carry on because I see the opportunity."