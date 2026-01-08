McCullum accepts 'tweaks' are needed, ECB announces 'thorough' Ashes review

Brendon McCullum has accepted that he will need to make "tweaks" to his methods if he wants to continue in his role as head coach, as the ECB launched a "thorough review" of England 's 4-1 Ashes series defeat.

McCullum is under contract for another two years but his role has come under significant scrutiny in Australia after England lost the series inside 11 days. He is highly likely to retain his position for England's upcoming white-ball tour to Sri Lanka and the subsequent T20 World Cup, but chief executive Richard Gould said that the ECB will implement "necessary changes".

Rob Key , England's managing director, may also find his role under pressure after expanding McCullum's remit to include England's white-ball teams and extending his contract last year, a move which has backfired.

"This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfil our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia," Gould said in a statement, having returned to Australia in time for the fifth Test in Sydney.

"While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest, and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes."

Telegraph revealed that vice-captain Gould highlighted several potential shortcomings in his statement, including England's team culture, intransigence and lack of attention to detail. The review was announced shortly before therevealed that vice-captain Harry Brook had been fined and placed on a final warning after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer the night before an ODI against New Zealand shortly before the tour.

"We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly," he said. "Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require.

"The men's team now moves on to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins in February, and we will implement the necessary changes over the coming months."

England coach Brendon McCullum speaks after losing the Ashes • Getty Images

McCullum suggested after England's defeat in Sydney that he is willing to adapt his methods to some extent, though stressed that he is not "for being told what to do".

"I'm all for progress and evolution in all sports," McCullum told the BBC's Test Match Special. "From my point of view, I have firm beliefs in what works and some areas where you want to keep improving, and some areas where you think you can evolve.

"I'm not against assistance but I also have a firm belief in how to get the best out of these players. From my point of view, I'll look at it individually and say, 'Right, what could I have done better?' and 'What could I improve on?' Am I for being told what to do? Of course I'm not.

"But at the same time, I'm not pig-headed [enough] to think there's not some areas that we can improve on, and once we digest what's unfolded over the last two months and start to plot and plan a way forward, if you're the man in the chair to do so then you do so with a similar conviction in your methods - albeit with a couple of tweaks."

McCullum, Rob Key, Luke Wright and Ben Stokes look on at training • Getty Images

Ben Stokes , England's captain, will be consulted for his feedback as part of the ECB's review and reiterated his backing for McCullum, saying that he expects him to be in charge for the start of their home Test summer against New Zealand in June.

"It's not my decision [but] I'm sure if something ever comes to it, I'll be asked my opinion and he'll be getting my full support and backing," Stokes said.

"I absolutely love working with Baz. He's a great man and he's a very, very, very good coach. There's more that goes on behind the scenes than he'll ever give away and then he'll ever let out. He's got my full support. He's a very, very good coach."

Stokes' own position appears secure for the time being despite him admitting his own shortcomings over the course of the tour, with few alternatives as captain.