Padikkal replaces Mayank Agarwal as Karnataka captain in Ranji Trophy

Mayank, however, retains his place as one of Karnataka's six specialist batters in a squad that also included KL Rahul . The India opener has played just two Ranji Trophy games since the start of 2018, with his last appearance coming against Haryana in January 2025.

The captaincy change comes within a month of a new KSCA administration taking charge under president Venkatesh Prasad. In December, a new selection committee headed by former Karnataka allrounder Amit Verma was put in charge of the senior men's team.

ESPNcricinfo understands the decision to opt for a younger captain was taken with one eye on the future. The selection committee also felt Mayank would be better served by focusing purely on his batting at the moment.

He has had a tough time in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having managed just 298 runs in nine innings at an average of 33.11 this season, with a century and two fifties. Padikkal, meanwhile, has been in rich form, his pair against Madhya Pradesh notwithstanding. He had a sensational Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing as the second-highest run scorer with 725 runs from nine innings at a staggering average of 90.62.

Karnataka's batting has also been boosted by the return of Ravichandran Smaran, who missed their last game with injury. But they will be without Karun Nair, who suffered a split webbing against Madhya Pradesh. Nair didn't bat in Karnataka's second innings in that game, with Nikin Jose substituting om the field for him. Abhinav Manohar, meanwhile, has been dropped.

The match against Punjab will also see Prasidh Krishna lead Karnataka's attack. The fast bowler is also set to make his first appearance this season after playing two games last season.