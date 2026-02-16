Stats - India make it 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cups
This is also India's sixth consecutive win in men's T20Is against Pakistan
Ishan Kishan and the bowling pack scripted a comprehensive 61-run win for India in their much-anticipated contest with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Here is the story in numbers.
8-1 - India's win-loss record against Pakistan at the men's T20 World Cup, including a win via a bowl-out in 2007. No other team has won more than six matches against an opponent at the tournament over the years.
It was also India's sixth consecutive win in men's T20Is against Pakistan, including those at T20 World Cups.
16 - Consecutive wins for India at ICC limited-overs tournaments - ODI and T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy - since losing to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
It is now the longest winning streak for a men's team, surpassing Australia's 15 successive wins across the 2006 Champions Trophy and the 2007 ODI World Cup. Australia women have had a longer streak: 24 in a row between 2020 and 2024.
India also extended their winning streak at the men's T20 World Cup to 11 wins following their win on Sunday - a record.
175 for 7 - India's total in Colombo was the highest in India vs Pakistan matches at the men's T20 World Cup. The previous highest was 160 for 6 by India in the 2022 edition, at the MCG.
Pakistan's 114, meanwhile, was the third-lowest total in the men's T20Is between India and Pakistan, behind the 83 all out by Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup and 113 for 7, also by Pakistan, in the 2024 World Cup game.
61 runs - India's margin of victory in Colombo was their biggest by runs against Pakistan in men's T20Is. Their previous three wins while batting first were by margins of 11, 6 and 5 runs respectively.
The 61-run defeat was also Pakistan's second-heaviest at the men's T20 World Cup, having lost to West Indies by 84 runs back in 2014.
77 - Kishan's score on Sunday was the highest by an India opening batter against Pakistan in men's T20Is. The previous highest was 75 by Gautam Gambhir in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. It was also the fourth-highest individual score in all men's T20Is between India and Pakistan.
87.5 - Percentage of India's total that Kishan scored at the time of his dismissal - 77 out of 88. Only one batter contributed a higher percentage at the time of his dismissal in a men's T20I innings when the team score was 80 or more: Aaron Johnson scored 89 out of Canada's 100 when he was the fourth wicket to fall against Oman in 2022.
11 - Spinners used on Sunday in Colombo, the most in any men's T20I match. Six of them were by Pakistan, the most in an innings at the men's T20 World Cup.
18 - The number of overs Pakistan's spinners bowled is the joint-most by any team in a men's T20 World Cup game, alongside the 18 Pakistan bowled against Australia in 2012, at the very same venue.
These are also the joint-highest any Full Member team has bowled in a men's T20I - Zimbabwe bowled 18 overs of spin to West Indies in 2010 in Port of Spain.
8 - Wickets for Hardik Pandya against Pakistan across four innings at T20 World Cups, the most by any bowler against the opposition. In all T20Is, he has 17 wickets from nine innings against Pakistan, at a strike rate of 10.7 balls.
0 - Fifties by wicketkeepers for India at the men's T20 World Cup, before Kishan's successive fifties in this tournament. MS Dhoni's 45 against South Africa in 2007 was India's highest prior to the 61 Kishan scored against Namibia, which he bettered on Sunday.
7 - Batters to be dismissed for a duck in their first two matches at the men's T20 World Cup, including Abhishek Sharma. He is also the first batter from India with this record.
Abhishek has been dismissed four times for ducks, including three times on the first ball in 2026, in just seven T20I innings. Sanju Samson (five ducks in 2024) is the only other India batter with four or more ducks in a calendar year in men's T20Is.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo