Stats - India make it 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cups

It was also India's sixth consecutive win in men's T20Is against Pakistan, including those at T20 World Cups.

India also extended their winning streak at the men's T20 World Cup to 11 wins following their win on Sunday - a record.

11 - Spinners used on Sunday in Colombo, the most in any men's T20I match. Six of them were by Pakistan, the most in an innings at the men's T20 World Cup.