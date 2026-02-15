What do Australia need to do to avoid elimination from the T20 World Cup?

Zimbabwe's victory against Australia has thrown open Group B, as four teams have a chance of qualifying for the Super Eights of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Here's what each team needs to finish in the top two.

Australia

Played: 2, Points: 2, NRR: 1.100

Remaining matches: vs SL, Oman

Australia's 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe means they are in danger of elimination. Even if they win their two remaining matches, it will come down to net run rate if Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe beat Ireland. In that case, Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will end up on six points, with Ireland on two.

For Australia to be certain of qualification on six points, they are dependent on other results: Sri Lanka should lose to Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe should lose to Ireland. In either of those cases only one team other than Australia will finish on six points.

Australia won't be eliminated even if they lose to Sri Lanka on Monday, but their qualification will be tenuous: for them to have any chance with four points (assuming they beat Oman), Zimbabwe must lose both their remaining matches, to Ireland and Sri Lanka. That will leave Sri Lanka on eight points, and Australia, Zimbabwe, and Ireland fighting for the second spot with four points.

Sri Lanka

Played: 2, Points: 4, NRR: 3.125

Remaining matches: vs Aus, Zim

A win against Australia will guarantee qualification. Even if they lose, Sri Lanka will make the Super Eights if they beat Zimbabwe, and if Zimbabwe lose to Ireland or Australia lose to Oman. If neither of those results happen, there will be a three-way tie on six points.

If Sri Lanka lose both matches then Zimbabwe will qualify, and Australia will have to lose to Oman for Sri Lanka to have any chance of taking the second spot in the group with four points.

Zimbabwe

Played: 2, Points: 4, NRR: 1.984

Remaining matches: vs Ire, SL

A win against Sri Lanka on Thursday will ensure qualification, but a defeat to Sri Lanka and a win against Ireland could lead to a three-way tie on six points, with Sri Lanka and Australia.

If Zimbabwe lose both matches, they only have a chance if Australia win no more than one of their two remaining matches.

Ireland

Played: 3, Points: 2, NRR: 0.150

Remaining match: vs Zim

Ireland have a slender chance if they beat Zimbabwe and finish on four points, and if only one of the other teams finish on more than four. That can happen, for example, if Sri Lanka win their two remaining matches and finish on eight. Then, Australia will finish on four if they beat Oman, resulting in a three-way points tie with Ireland and Zimbabwe.