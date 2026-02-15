Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (6)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)

AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st T20I at Sydney, AUS Women vs IND Women, Feb 15 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Sydney, February 15, 2026, India Women tour of Australia
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
133
India Women FlagIndia Women
(5.1/5.1 ov, T:30) 50/1

IND Women won by 21 runs (DLS method)

arundhati-reddy
Player Of The Match
Arundhati Reddy
, IND-W
4/22
arundhati-reddy
Cricinfo's MVP
Arundhati Reddy
, IND-W
97.25 ptsImpact List
Reddy, Renuka shine before India go 1-0 up in rain-curtailed game

Reddy, Renuka shine before India go 1-0 up in rain-curtailed game

Australia lost their last eight wickets for 65 to be bowled out for 133 before India batted out five overs till the stoppage

15-Feb-2026 • Updated 17 hrs agoAndrew McGlashan
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Alex Malcolm
Scorecard summary
Australia Women1 Inn
133/10(18 overs)
Georgia Wareham
30 (19)
Arundhati Reddy
4/22 (4)
Phoebe Litchfield
26 (19)
Renuka Singh
2/14 (4)
India Women2 Inn
50/1(5.1 overs)
Shafali Verma
21 (11)
Sophie Molineux
1/13 (1)
Smriti Mandhana
*16 (17)
Darcie Brown
0/10 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Arundhati Reddy
IND-W97.25-4/22
Renuka Singh
IND-W76.53-2/14
Shree Charani
IND-W48.97-2/14
Georgia Wareham
AUS-W38.338.3-
Shafali Verma
IND-W36.2536.25-
View full list

That concludes our coverage of the opening match of the series from a wet SCG. India far too good. Australia need to regroup ahead of Thursday's second T20I in Canberra. Thanks for your company today.

Player of the match is Arundhati Reddy for a superb 4 for 22.

10.15pm The game has been called off. India win by 21 runs under DLS method. They thoroughly deserve that victory. Completely outclassed Australia. India take a 2-0 lead on points in the multiformat series.

10.10pm Nishant: "what is the cut off time for the match to be called off? " Fox are saying 10.20pm but we're trying to get that confirmed.

10pm Raj: "Any update" None Raj. It's still raining. We may run out of time. India won't want to go back on. They will win easily if the game ends now. The DLS par score after 5.1 is 29.

Gnasher: "Still drizzle. No movement on covers or suchlike. Most spectators who are left are huddled under the stands."

9.39pm The umpires halt play as rain falls harder. The covers are coming on. India are miles ahead on DLS at the moment. The full square covers are coming on.

Josh: "Feels like India don't fear Australia at all anymore "

Shadow-Shell: "Yes Gnasher, we can see it's raining. Raining boundaries, that is"

Govind: "WPL seems to be bridging the Aus-Ind gap pretty well!"

5.1
4
Garth to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

glanced past short fine! Half volley down leg, she holds her balance and glances with ease past short fine

Garth again

Over5
13 runs, 1 wicketNeed 88 from 90b
IND-W 46/1CRR: 9.20  RRR: 5.86
S Mandhana 16 (17b 2x4)JI Rodrigues 5 (2b 1x4)
S Molineux1/13 (1)

Five overs down so we have enough for a result. It is raining harder

4.6
Molineux to Mandhana, no run

tossed up outside off, she drives to mid-off

4.5
4
Molineux to Mandhana, FOUR runs

superb cover drive! Tossed high outside off, she strides out and thumps it past cover with power

4.4
4
Molineux to Mandhana, FOUR runs

pulled through square leg! Too short, too slow, it sits up and she pulls with heaps of time on her side to place it forward of square

Over the wicket to Mandhana

4.3
1
Molineux to Rodrigues, 1 run

tossed up on middle, she drives to wide mid-off

Gnasher: It's raining a little

4.2
4
Molineux to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

carved past point! Short and fractionally wide, she's back to hammer a cut past point

Jemimah Rodrigues at No.3

4.1
W
Molineux to Shafali Verma, OUT

straight to deep midwicket! Verma backs away, Molineux follows and cramps her, she pulls in the air but straight to deep midwicket and Wareham takes the catch

Shafali Verma c Wareham b Molineux 21 (11b 1x4 2x6 22m) SR: 190.9

The skipper brings herself on. Around the wicket

Over4
15 runsNeed 101 from 96b
IND-W 33/0CRR: 8.25  RRR: 6.31
Shafali Verma 21 (10b 1x4 2x6)S Mandhana 8 (14b)
NJ Carey0/15 (1)
3.6
1
Carey to Shafali Verma, 1 run

slower ball, outside off, she mows across the line and Sutherland knocks it down at mid-on

3.5
4
Carey to Shafali Verma, FOUR runs

punched past cover! Back of a length, outside off, she stands tall and times it beautifully past cover

3.5
1w
Carey to Shafali Verma, 1 wide

fired well down the legside

3.4
6
Carey to Shafali Verma, SIX runs

smoked over deep midwicket! Floated up outside off, offcutter, Shafali slogs sweeps it like it was an offspinner, plants the front foot and mows it high over the rope

3.3
1
Carey to Mandhana, 1 run

back of a length on off, she pulls to deep midwicket

3.2
Carey to Mandhana, no run

shorter length, wide of off, she reaches out and mistimes a cut to point

3.2
1w
Carey to Mandhana, 1 wide

lots of swing! Too much. This shaped way wide of off and Mooney did well keeping up

3.1
1
Carey to Shafali Verma, 1 run

good length, shaping into leg, she pulls to deep backward square

Carey into the attack. Stump to stump seam worked brilliantly for India. Carey is Australia's best at it

Over3
4 runsNeed 116 from 102b
IND-W 18/0CRR: 6.00  RRR: 6.82
S Mandhana 7 (12b)Shafali Verma 9 (6b 1x6)
D Brown0/10 (2)

Andy_Roo: "Where is 'Ooh Aah'?" Not selected. Schutt, likewise

2.6
Brown to Mandhana, no run

back of the hand slower ball, she tries to launch and gets it off the toe of the bat to cover

2.5
Brown to Mandhana, no run

short lifter across Mandhana, she drops the hands and leaves

2.4
2
Brown to Mandhana, 2 runs

top edge flies fine of short third! Full angled across, back of the hand slower ball, she was deceived trying to heave leg side and gets a thick top edge that runs towards the rope, Garth chases from short third, slides and knocks it back but the third umpire has a long look to check Garth's knee wasn't touching the rope when she flicked the ball back. She was OK

2.3
Brown to Mandhana, no run

cross seam, half volley outside off, she cracks a lovely drive straight to cover

2.2
Brown to Mandhana, no run

cross seam, shorter length, outside off, she punches off the back foot to cover

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
G Wareham
30 runs (19)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
79%
P Litchfield
26 runs (19)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
57%
Best performances - bowlers
A Reddy
A Reddy
IND-W
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
4
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Renuka Singh
O
4
M
1
R
14
W
2
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundSydney Cricket Ground
TossIndia Women, elected to field first
Series
India Women tour of Australia
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
IND Women
Arundhati Reddy
Series resultIndia Women led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberWT20I no. 2673
Match days15 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
DRS
Australia
Phillip Gillespie
DRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Kate Holloman
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
PointsIndia Women 2, Australia Women 0
Win Probability
IND-W 86.16%
AUS-WIND-W
100%50%100%AUS-W InningsIND-W Innings

Over 6 • IND-W 50/1

IND Women won by 21 runs (DLS method)
