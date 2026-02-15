That concludes our coverage of the opening match of the series from a wet SCG. India far too good. Australia need to regroup ahead of Thursday's second T20I in Canberra. Thanks for your company today.
Player of the match is Arundhati Reddy for a superb 4 for 22.
10.15pm The game has been called off. India win by 21 runs under DLS method. They thoroughly deserve that victory. Completely outclassed Australia. India take a 2-0 lead on points in the multiformat series.
10.10pm Nishant: "what is the cut off time for the match to be called off? " Fox are saying 10.20pm but we're trying to get that confirmed.
10pm Raj: "Any update" None Raj. It's still raining. We may run out of time. India won't want to go back on. They will win easily if the game ends now. The DLS par score after 5.1 is 29.
Gnasher: "Still drizzle. No movement on covers or suchlike. Most spectators who are left are huddled under the stands."
9.39pm The umpires halt play as rain falls harder. The covers are coming on. India are miles ahead on DLS at the moment. The full square covers are coming on.
Josh: "Feels like India don't fear Australia at all anymore "
Shadow-Shell: "Yes Gnasher, we can see it's raining. Raining boundaries, that is"
Govind: "WPL seems to be bridging the Aus-Ind gap pretty well!"