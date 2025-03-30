India Women set for day-night Test in Perth

India Women will play a day-night Test against Australia at the WACA in Perth next March in what is expected to be the first international at the fully redeveloped venue.

The Test, from March 6 to 9, forms part of a tour that also includes three T20Is and three ODIs which begins in mid-February following the WPL. India previously played a day-night Test on the Gold Coast in 2021 . The MCG, which hosted the Ashes Test this season, was not an option due to work that is due to be taking place at the ground.

The WACA hosted a Test against South Africa in February 2024 , which was a day game, where Australia won by innings and 284 runs with Annabel Sutherland making a double century. The ground has been undergoing extensive building work in recent seasons which is hoped to be completed by next year's Test.

With the WPL moving to a new window in January , Cricket Australia has been forced to adjust when they play their major women's series which means it now falls outside of the school holiday period although the schedule has been worked to have as many games as possible around weekends.

T20Is will again be hosted at major venues with the SCG staging the first game (February 15), Canberra the second (February 19) and Adelaide Oval the third (February 21). The third ODI at Junction Oval in Melbourne on March 1 is planned to be the first day-night international at the venue which is due to have lights installed over the winter although there is currently opposition from local residents to plans.

When the India tour starts it will have been more than a year since Australia played at home following this season's Ashes.

The ODI World Cup , which will be staged in India from late September, means there are no early-season internationals. Australia and India are set to meet in a one-day series in India ahead of that tournament.

The World Cup, which could finish on November 2, will also have a knock-on effect to the WBBL, the dates for which will be announced later in the year, with that competition starting later than usual and running into early December, very close to the start of the BBL.

India A are also due to tour Australia for a second consecutive season, before the senior side, with those fixtures to be confirmed at a later date.

Australia Women 2025-26 home schedule vs India

February 15: 1st T20I, SCG (N)

February 19: 2nd T20I, Canberra (N)

February 21: 3rd T20I, Adelaide (N)



February 24: 1st ODI, Allan Border Field (D/N)

February 27: 2nd ODI, Hobart, (D/N)

March 1: 3rd ODI, Junction Oval, (D/N)

