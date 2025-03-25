Mullanpur to host the final of Women's World Cup 2025

The 50-over Women's World Cup is set to be hosted in India from September 29 and October 26, with the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur penciled in to host the final. Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore are the other venues.

Barring Visakhapatnam, none of the other venues have hosted a women's international yet. Indore had preciously hosted two Women's World Cup games at the Nehru Stadium, which no longer hosts international cricket since the Holkar Stadium was built in the late 2000s.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam last hosted a women's international in 2014. In all, the venue has hosted six women's T20Is and five women's ODIs.

If Pakistan qualify, they will play their matches either in UAE or Sri Lanka as part of a reciprocal arrangement between the BCCI and PCB before the men's Champions Trophy 2025.

India are hosting the Women's World Cup for the first time since 2013, where they exited at the group stage. They also hosted the women's T20 World Cup in 2016. The format for the 2025 edition will be same as in 2022, with eight teams playing a total of 31 matches.