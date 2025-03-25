Mullanpur to host the final of Women's World Cup 2025
Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore and Raipur are the other cities that will host the eight-team competition
The 50-over Women's World Cup is set to be hosted in India from September 29 and October 26, with the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur penciled in to host the final. Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore are the other venues.
Barring Visakhapatnam, none of the other venues have hosted a women's international yet. Indore had preciously hosted two Women's World Cup games at the Nehru Stadium, which no longer hosts international cricket since the Holkar Stadium was built in the late 2000s.
The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam last hosted a women's international in 2014. In all, the venue has hosted six women's T20Is and five women's ODIs.
Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the competition. The last two spots will be decided through the Women's World Cup Qualifiers that will be played in Lahore from April 9.
If Pakistan qualify, they will play their matches either in UAE or Sri Lanka as part of a reciprocal arrangementbetween the BCCI and PCB before the men's Champions Trophy 2025.
India are hosting the Women's World Cup for the first time since 2013, where they exited at the group stage. They also hosted the women's T20 World Cup in 2016. The format for the 2025 edition will be same as in 2022, with eight teams playing a total of 31 matches.
India are yet to win the tournament. The closest they came to being crowned champions was in 2017, when they were runners-up to England. This will be the first ODI World Cup for India after the retirements of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.