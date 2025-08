Stats - 25 days, 6736 runs, 1860.4 overs, 41 dropped catches

England looked most in charge until losing their first wicket. Their opening wicket averaged 65.44 versus India's 34.10. India lost their first wicket within the first 10 overs eight out of the 10 times they batted. England lost it only five times in their nine innings. Moreover, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley scored 4.34 runs per over while India scored a run slower in this phase going at 3.36. Even though India's opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored four hundreds between them, Duckett and Crawley were more assertive as an opening duo.