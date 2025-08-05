Stats - 25 days, 6736 runs, 1860.4 overs, 41 dropped catches

The series also topped the charts for most dropped catches. A total of 41 catching opportunities went down, the most in a series since ball-by-ball data is available for fielding (since 2018). Both sides have also developed a reputation of spilling catches. Three of the top four series for most dropped chances are between India and England, the other two being when India toured England in 2021/22 (37) and in 2018 (32).