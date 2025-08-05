England vs India top moments: Siraj's heartbreak, Gill vs Crawley, Root's records

No one deserved it more than Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was everywhere. Taking a stunning catch at Edgbaston, on his haunches after falling short at Lord's, sledging Joe Root, bowling long spells, and missing the catch that nearly lost India the series. He had to endure the crowd's cheers when the replay of him stepping on the boundary triangle was played on the giant screen. Long the face of India's misfortune, Siraj turned it around, took a five-for, and sealed India's narrowest Test win with a cross-seam yorker at the base of off stump. This couldn't have happened to a more deserving person. Sidharth Monga

There was a lot finger-pointing (and more) between Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill • Getty Images

Lord's: When the mood of the series changed

Matt Roller It was the time-wasting row during the third Test at Lord's that changed the mood of the series. When England's openers walked out - 90 seconds late, according to Shubman Gill - on the third evening, India hoped to squeeze in three overs before the close. But Zak Crawley , clearly relishing his role as pantomime villain, repeatedly backed away as Jasprit Bumrah was running in, then called for the physio after being hit in the glove with one ball remaining. Gill was incensed, telling Crawley to "grow some f***ing balls" and later claiming that England's actions were against the spirit of the game, and tempers frayed for the rest of the match - and the series.

Old Trafford: I can't stand but I'll bat

Amid the talk about the balls going soft too soon, this was a reminder the ball is still hard enough for a slower ball to break a foot. We also take for granted the amount of skill required to play the shots Rishabh Pant does. When one did go wrong, it hit him near the toe, which swelled immediately, an almost certain sign of a fracture. That should have been his series right there, but Pant came back to bat despite a fractured foot and also smacked a six that took him level on sixes for India.

Pant, Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir carrying on with fractures, and Ben Stokes bowling on and on with a disintegrating shoulder, underlined how much Test cricket means to these athletes, some of whom can easily retire and make more money in the leagues. Sidharth Monga

Lord's: Archer's long-awaited comeback

It was four years in the making, and who knows how much money was spent, to get Jofra Archer back to Test duty. In between, there were a few stress fractures of the back and elbow, a couple of false dawns, too.

But, as he took the second over of India's first innings at Lord's, it had already been worthwhile. And then, with just three deliveries, an 89mph delivery across Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed what English cricket had hoped for but never truly believed - Jofra Archer was not just back, but just as sharp. Just as good.

As he wheeled away in celebration, screaming to the heavens in relief, it was clear that maybe he might have himself doubted that this moment would come. Visibly moved as he was mobbed by his teammates, the long roads of rehabilitation, the carefully managed route back via white-ball cricket, were finally behind him. Vithushan Ehantharajah

Shubman Gill: Aura well earned

They said he had no aura, they made fun of his high-pitched voice, but Shubman Gill quickly silenced them with three centuries in his first four innings as India's Test captain. Gill batted imperiously, presenting his broad bat to everything, but the "aura" was earned when he came out of the dressing room at Edgbaston to declare India's second innings closed, wearing black skins, showing his sculpted body, looking like the Black Panther. Sidharth Monga

Oh, the agony! Mohammed Siraj watches as the ball trickles onto dislodge his leg bail • Getty Images

Lord's: Bowled off the middle of the bat

The Lord's Test looked all over when Nitish Kumar Reddy edged Chris Woakes behind, with India needing 81 to win with two wickets left on an up-and-down fifth-day pitch. But Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dug deep, dragging the Test into its final session as England's seamers toiled.

Shoaib Bashir spent most of the match off the field after Jadeja's straight drive had broken the little finger on his left hand, but re-emerged on the final day with it heavily strapped. His final act of the series was to see Siraj's back-foot defence dribble back onto the stumps, and he was mobbed by his celebrating team-mates. Matt Roller

Joe Root pays tribute to Graham Thorpe after his century • Getty Images

The Oval: Root's Thorpe moment

Joe Root was more than a mentee of Graham Thorpe. He was his friend. And when Thorpe passed away last year, Root was one of many who did not just feel his loss, but knew the rest of his life would now be about doing right by Thorpe.

That Root was a pall-bearer at Thorpe's funeral highlighted the significance Thorpe played in his life. And so, upon reaching his 39th Test century, Root put on the white headband made to commemorate Thorpe's life during The Oval Test and saluted to the heavens. In a series full of emotions, it was a moment that, even in the midst of a make-or-break run chase, made everyone take stock. The importance of life laid bare in front of us. Vithushan Ehantharajah

The moment Ricky Ponting called Joe Root eclipsing his Test match runs tally in the Old Trafford commentary box! pic.twitter.com/u4NPNsD8m1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 25, 2025

Old Trafford: Only Tendulkar left to topple

It took a single innings for Joe Root to jump from fifth to second in the list of leading Test run-scorers. He pulled clear of Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis off successive balls on his way to a century in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and then received a standing ovation on gliding the single out to deep point that took him to 13,379 - one more than Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box. "Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent," Ponting said on Sky Sports. "Just the one more to go now." Root smiled sheepishly, briefly raising a hand to acknowledge the applause, and then pushed on again to 150. Matt Roller

Edgbaston: Akash Deep's terrific ten

Akash Deep's ten wickets on a flat pitch to win India the Edgbaston Test is no mean achievement in itself, but the testing time he has been going through made it more special. During the IPL, his sister was diagnosed with cancer, and he has been busy looking after her, making at least one trip a day to the hospital when in India. He said he was thinking of his sister every ball he bowled, thinking about how he can make her smile. He ended up making the whole nation smile. Sidharth Monga

Handshakes and centuries

India were batting for a draw . England trying to prevent it. And when Stokes had thought an impasse had been reached, he did what he has never done before - extended an arm to shake on a draw.

It was an arm that stayed extended, with a hand that remained unshaken. But Stokes and his team that evening in Manchester were definitely stirred.

The valiance of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar was to be rewarded with centuries - in latter's case, a deserved first in the format. It riled England and, with the benefit of hindsight, proved a turning point in the series.

Having been 0 for 2, trailing by 311, India were dead and buried in their second innings. And even when Jadeja and Washington joined forces, there was 89 runs to make up. Nothing was given. Everything that came from that point on was earned.