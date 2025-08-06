Jaiswal breaks into top five Test batters, Atkinson into top ten bowlers
Matt Henry went up three spots among Test bowlers to be ranked fourth after his nine-wicket haul against Zimbabwe
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken into the top five of the ICC Test batters' rankings. Jaiswal scored 118 at The Oval in the fifth Test - his second century of the series - that helped him finish the series with a tally of 411 runs at an average of 41.10 that took him up three places to fifth behind Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kane Williamson and Steven Smith.
Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna achieved their career-best ratings of 674 and 368 points respectively after the fifth Test. Siraj went up 12 places to 15th spot whereas Prasidh moved up 25 spots to be ranked 59th. These are also the best Test rankings for both the bowlers.
Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue similarly also attained their career-best positions after sharing eight wickets at The Oval. Atkinson's rise helped him break into the top ten for the first time - joint tenth with Mitchell Starc - whereas Tongue rose 14 places to 46th.
From the two-Test series going in Zimbabwe, Daryl Mitchell went up four places to ninth among batters while his team-mate Matt Henry went up to fourth spot among bowlers. Henry was the Player of the Match in the first Test after he finished with figures of 6 for 39 and 3 for 51 in New Zealand's nine-wicket win.