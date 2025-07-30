A perfect yorker from Nyamhuri to end New Zealand's innings! Mitchell walks across to scoop it away but misses and sees the stumps shattered. New Zealand bowled out for 307 with Smith not to bat further
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Bulawayo, ZIM vs NZ, Jul 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lfm)
|16.1
|2
|64
|1
|3.95
|64
|7
|1
|1.1 - 0 - 7 - 1
(sla)
|7
|1
|23
|1
|3.28
|27
|1
|0
|4 - 1 - 11 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|11
|18
|5*
|3.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|4
|5
|3/42
|62.20
|23
|26
|3/20
|48.92
4:26pm New Zealand finish with a lead of 158, eight more than what Zimbabwe finished with in the first innings. Credit to Zimbabwe for limiting the damage - New Zealand started the day on 92 for 0 and then were 158 for 1 before a collapse saw them being reduced to 233 for 7. But Mitchell and Smith offered staunch resistance. The partnership may be worth just 61, but held fort for 130 balls. Zimbabwe struggled to break through before Smith was forced to retire hurt.
Muzarabani led the bowling charge for the hosts with the others chipping in. He and Chivanga struck quickly after lunch, which enabled Zimbabwe to bring an early close to New Zealand's innings. Can Zimbabwe put up a better batting show in the second dig? We'll find out shortly
Okay, Smith won't be coming out to bat
Full on middle and leg, defends with his bat in front of pad. A wicket maiden for Williams
Fuller outside off, blocked off the front foot
On a length on middle, he goes back to keep it out
Dropped! A very sharp chance. Length ball on off, he hangs his bat out to block but gets a thick outside edge. No time to react for Tsiga
Will O'Rourke is in next, no clarity if Smith will bat again
Knocked him over! This was coming, wasn't it? Williams bowls one full and straight in line of the stumps. Looks like the arm ball. Henry prods forward to defend for the turn but there is none. It goes through bat and bad and hits leg stump
Full on off, blocked off the front foot
Goes the distance! Short and angling in to him, Mitchell clears his front leg, swivels and pulls to send it sailing well over deep backward square leg
Length ball on middle and leg, clipped through square leg. The ball spins away in the outfield but Masekese throws himself to his right and keeps it to one
sprays the length ball down leg, he makes no contact
Short and outside off, the perfect bouncer. Henry is rushed by it and misses his attempted pull
Fuller and swinging in, he misses the clip and it goes off his thigh guard towards square leg
Length ball honing in on off, Mitchell looks to smack it hard but is cramped for room. Adjusts and defends it back towards the bowler
Nyamhuri on now, around the wicket
Spins away around off, punched to cover
Quicker and fuller on middle, Henry defends it solidly off the front foot, gets a thumbs up from Mitchell
Once again goes back to repeat the shot but is beaten on the outside edge. Not too far from off. Mitchell has a word with Henry
Spins away from a length outside off, he punches it uppishly to cover
Full on leg, flicked through midwicket. Muzarabani rushes to his right and tumbles but lets it through. That takes NZ's lead past 150
Silly point quite square
Fuller outside off, punched through cover
Matt Henry will wait at the opposite end
Ouch. More pain for Smith. Another short ball, this time around off and middle. He hops and gets an inside edge onto his body and it dies down before short leg. Immediately crouches down in pain. And this does not look good. The physio comes out again but Smith is walking off, retired hurt. In fact on another look, don't think this ball hit his body. But he was immediately writhing in pain as soon as ball hit bat
1W
1W
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Toss
|Zimbabwe, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2597
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|30,31 July,1,2,3 August 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Henry six-for headlines New Zealand dominance on opening day
NZ back in whites sans stars, Zimbabwe seek redemption
Latham out of first Test against Zimbabwe, Santner to stand in as NZ captain
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|41
|70
|caught
|88
|170
|caught
|34
|56
|caught
|2
|10
|bowled
|80
|119
|caught
|2
|6
|caught
|9
|23
|caught
|19
|30
|retired hurt
|22
|79
|bowled
|5
|10
|not out
|0
|4
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 1)
|Total
|307(9 wkts; 96.1 ovs)