Matches (12)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs PAK (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 1st Test at Bulawayo, ZIM vs NZ, Jul 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
1st Test, Bulawayo, July 30 - August 03, 2025, New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
149
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(96.1 ov) 307

Day 2 - Session 3: New Zealand lead by 158 runs.

Current RR: 3.19
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 19.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 35/2 (3.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Bet
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Will O’Rourke* 
(rhb)
04000.000 (0b)0 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Newman Nyamhuri 
(lfm)
16.126413.9564711.1 - 0 - 7 - 1
Sean Williams 
(sla)
712313.2827104 - 1 - 11 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
11185*3.00
MatWktsBBIAve
453/4262.20
23263/2048.92
 Last BatDaryl Mitchell 80 (119b) FOW307/9 (96.1 Ov)
W
96th
W
95th
6
1
1lb
94th
4
1
93rd
3
Match centre Ground time: 16:36
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: S Sudarshanan

4:26pm New Zealand finish with a lead of 158, eight more than what Zimbabwe finished with in the first innings. Credit to Zimbabwe for limiting the damage - New Zealand started the day on 92 for 0 and then were 158 for 1 before a collapse saw them being reduced to 233 for 7. But Mitchell and Smith offered staunch resistance. The partnership may be worth just 61, but held fort for 130 balls. Zimbabwe struggled to break through before Smith was forced to retire hurt.

Muzarabani led the bowling charge for the hosts with the others chipping in. He and Chivanga struck quickly after lunch, which enabled Zimbabwe to bring an early close to New Zealand's innings. Can Zimbabwe put up a better batting show in the second dig? We'll find out shortly

96.1
W
Nyamhuri to Mitchell, OUT

A perfect yorker from Nyamhuri to end New Zealand's innings! Mitchell walks across to scoop it away but misses and sees the stumps shattered. New Zealand bowled out for 307 with Smith not to bat further

Daryl Mitchell b Nyamhuri 80 (119b 5x4 1x6 224m) SR: 67.22

Okay, Smith won't be coming out to bat

end of over 96Wicket maiden
NZ: 307/8CRR: 3.19 
Will O’Rourke0 (4b)
Daryl Mitchell80 (118b 5x4 1x6)
Sean Williams 7-1-23-1
Newman Nyamhuri 16-2-64-0
95.6
Williams to O'Rourke, no run

Full on middle and leg, defends with his bat in front of pad. A wicket maiden for Williams

95.5
Williams to O'Rourke, no run

Fuller outside off, blocked off the front foot

95.4
Williams to O'Rourke, no run

On a length on middle, he goes back to keep it out

95.3
Williams to O'Rourke, no run

Dropped! A very sharp chance. Length ball on off, he hangs his bat out to block but gets a thick outside edge. No time to react for Tsiga

Will O'Rourke is in next, no clarity if Smith will bat again

95.2
W
Williams to Henry, OUT

Knocked him over! This was coming, wasn't it? Williams bowls one full and straight in line of the stumps. Looks like the arm ball. Henry prods forward to defend for the turn but there is none. It goes through bat and bad and hits leg stump

Matt Henry b Williams 5 (10b 1x4 0x6 10m) SR: 50
95.1
Williams to Henry, no run

Full on off, blocked off the front foot

end of over 958 runs
NZ: 307/7CRR: 3.23 
Daryl Mitchell80 (118b 5x4 1x6)
Matt Henry5 (8b 1x4)
Newman Nyamhuri 16-2-64-0
Sean Williams 6-0-23-0
94.6
6
Nyamhuri to Mitchell, SIX runs

Goes the distance! Short and angling in to him, Mitchell clears his front leg, swivels and pulls to send it sailing well over deep backward square leg

94.5
1
Nyamhuri to Henry, 1 run

Length ball on middle and leg, clipped through square leg. The ball spins away in the outfield but Masekese throws himself to his right and keeps it to one

94.4
Nyamhuri to Henry, no run

sprays the length ball down leg, he makes no contact

94.3
Nyamhuri to Henry, no run

Short and outside off, the perfect bouncer. Henry is rushed by it and misses his attempted pull

94.2
1lb
Nyamhuri to Mitchell, 1 leg bye

Fuller and swinging in, he misses the clip and it goes off his thigh guard towards square leg

94.1
Nyamhuri to Mitchell, no run

Length ball honing in on off, Mitchell looks to smack it hard but is cramped for room. Adjusts and defends it back towards the bowler

Nyamhuri on now, around the wicket

end of over 945 runs
NZ: 299/7CRR: 3.18 
Matt Henry4 (5b 1x4)
Daryl Mitchell74 (115b 5x4)
Sean Williams 6-0-23-0
Blessing Muzarabani 25-5-73-3
93.6
Williams to Henry, no run

Spins away around off, punched to cover

93.5
Williams to Henry, no run

Quicker and fuller on middle, Henry defends it solidly off the front foot, gets a thumbs up from Mitchell

93.4
Williams to Henry, no run

Once again goes back to repeat the shot but is beaten on the outside edge. Not too far from off. Mitchell has a word with Henry

93.3
Williams to Henry, no run

Spins away from a length outside off, he punches it uppishly to cover

93.2
4
Williams to Henry, FOUR runs

Full on leg, flicked through midwicket. Muzarabani rushes to his right and tumbles but lets it through. That takes NZ's lead past 150

Silly point quite square

93.1
1
Williams to Mitchell, 1 run

Fuller outside off, punched through cover

Matt Henry will wait at the opposite end

end of over 933 runs
NZ: 294/7CRR: 3.16 
Daryl Mitchell73 (114b 5x4)
Blessing Muzarabani 25-5-73-3
Sean Williams 5-0-18-0
92.6
Muzarabani to Smith, no run

Ouch. More pain for Smith. Another short ball, this time around off and middle. He hops and gets an inside edge onto his body and it dies down before short leg. Immediately crouches down in pain. And this does not look good. The physio comes out again but Smith is walking off, retired hurt. In fact on another look, don't think this ball hit his body. But he was immediately writhing in pain as soon as ball hit bat

Nathan Smith retired hurt 22 (79b 1x4 0x6 98m) SR: 27.84
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
W O'Rourke
0 run (4)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
75%
Current bowlers
NT Nyamhuri
O
16.1
M
2
R
64
W
1
ECO
3.95
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
SC Williams
O
7
M
1
R
23
W
1
ECO
3.28
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoZimbabwe
BJ CurranBJ Bennett
4 (7)
10 (18)
6 (11)
NR WelchBJ Curran
0 (9)
14 (22)
9 (13)
SC WilliamsNR Welch
2 (13)
7 (28)
4 (15)
CR ErvineNR Welch
13 (46)
36 (90)
23 (44)
CR ErvineSikandar Raza
0 (0)
2 (3)
2 (3)
CR ErvineTE Tsiga
26 (70)
54 (140)
22 (70)
TE TsigaNT Nyamhuri
8 (8)
13 (16)
5 (8)
V MasekesaNT Nyamhuri
2 (12)
7 (24)
4 (12)
B MuzarabaniV Masekesa
1 (5)
6 (15)
5 (10)
B MuzarabaniTL Chivanga
0 (3)
0 (7)
0 (4)
Team LogoNew Zealand
DP ConwayWA Young
51 (87)
92 (157)
41 (70)
DP ConwayHM Nicholls
31 (55)
66 (111)
34 (56)
DP ConwayR Ravindra
3 (8)
5 (18)
2 (10)
DP ConwayDJ Mitchell
3 (20)
14 (43)
11 (23)
DJ MitchellTA Blundell
2 (7)
4 (13)
2 (6)
MG BracewellDJ Mitchell
9 (23)
19 (34)
8 (11)
DJ MitchellMJ Santner
14 (22)
33 (52)
19 (30)
DJ MitchellNG Smith
38 (51)
61* (130)
22 (79)
DJ MitchellMJ Henry
7 (4)
13 (14)
5 (10)
DJ MitchellW O'Rourke
0 (1)
0 (5)
0 (4)
View more stats
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
TossZimbabwe, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2597
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days30,31 July,1,2,3 August 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
England
Alex Wharf
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
WA Young
caught4170
DP Conway
caught88170
HM Nicholls
caught3456
R Ravindra
caught210
DJ Mitchell
bowled80119
TA Blundell
caught26
MG Bracewell
caught923
MJ Santner
caught1930
NG Smith
retired hurt2279
MJ Henry
bowled510
W O'Rourke
not out04
Extras(lb 4, w 1)
Total307(9 wkts; 96.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>