Muzarabani to Smith , no run

Ouch. More pain for Smith. Another short ball, this time around off and middle. He hops and gets an inside edge onto his body and it dies down before short leg. Immediately crouches down in pain. And this does not look good. The physio comes out again but Smith is walking off, retired hurt. In fact on another look, don't think this ball hit his body. But he was immediately writhing in pain as soon as ball hit bat