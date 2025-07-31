Matches (12)
RESULT
1st Test, Bulawayo, July 30 - August 01, 2025, New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
149 & 165
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(T:8) 307 & 8/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Player Of The Match
6/39 & 3/51
matt-henry
Report

Mitchell puts New Zealand ahead despite middle-order collapse

New Zealand remain on top after taking a 158-run lead

Hemant Brar
31-Jul-2025
Daryl Mitchell celebrates his fifty as Nathan Smith looks on, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 1st Test, 2nd day, Bulawayo, July 31, 2025

Daryl Mitchell celebrates his fifty as Nathan Smith looks on  •  Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe 149 and 31 for 2 (Bennett 18, Welch 2*, Masekesa 0*, Henry 1-11, O'Rourke 1-18) trail New Zealand 307 (Conway 88, Mitchell 80, Young 41, Muzarabani 3-73, Chivanga 2-51) by 127 runs
The Zimbabwe bowlers put in a more disciplined performance on the second day of the first Test in Bulawayo, but Daryl Mitchell's gritty 80 ensured New Zealand kept their advantage intact.
New Zealand started the day on 92 for no loss and marched to 158 for 1 before losing five wickets for 42 runs. But Mitchell, with the help of the lower order, steered them to 307, ensuring a lead of 158. New Zealand then removed the Zimbabwe openers before stumps, still 127 ahead.
In the morning, Blessing Muzarabani gave Zimbabwe a dream start, removing Will Young with the first ball of the day. It was a short delivery and Young fended it towards Nick Welch, who was slightly deeper than usual at short leg and completed the catch with a dive. Welch was not sure if he had taken it cleanly, but the TV umpire found no issues with it.
Devon Conway was fluent at the other end. With Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga operating from around the wicket, he used the cover drive to good effect and picked up three boundaries with it in three successive overs. Muzarabani switched to over the wicket to deny Conway but by then he was into the last over of his spell.
Henry Nicholls, playing his first Test since December 2023, came in at No. 3 and looked a little uncertain. The Zimbabwe seamers found his outside edge a couple of times but they did not carry to the slip cordon. Nicholls grew in confidence as he spent time in the middle. When Newman Nyamhuri missed his line or length, he pounced on it, taking 22 runs off just 24 balls from the left-arm seamer. During this, he also completed 3000 Test runs.
Conway and Nicholls took New Zealand into the lead before Muzarabani returned to end the 66-run stand for the second wicket. Seeing Nicholls back away, Muzarabani followed him. Two balls earlier, Nicholls had hit a boundary using the same ploy. But this time, he was cramped and ended up hitting the ball straight to Brian Bennett at gully.
That triggered a collapse in which New Zealand lost five wickets for 42 runs.
Rachin Ravindra was the next to fall, edging Sikandar Raza to slip, where Craig Ervine completed an otherwise regulation catch on the second attempt.
After lunch, Chivanga got the reward for his hard work. His extra bounce had Conway, on 88, miscuing an uppercut to Bennett, who took his second catch at gully. In his next over, Chivanga used the short ball to get rid of Tom Blundell, who pulled one into the lap of deep square leg.
Muzarabani, too, used the short ball to have Michael Bracewell top-edging a pull. For a moment, it looked like wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga had misjudged it but he put in a full-stretch dive in the end to complete the catch near fine leg. That left New Zealand at 200 for 6.
Mitchell and Mitchell Santner added 33 for the seventh wicket to lend the innings some stability before Santner chipped one back to legspinner Vincent Masekesa. After that, Mitchell took the lead. In the company of Nathan Smith, he brought up his fifty and added 61 for the eighth wicket. Smith played his part by scoring 22 and resisting for 79 balls, of which he took two on the body. He had to eventually retire hurt.
With Matt Henry falling soon after and Smith not coming back, Mitchell was forced to take risks. He moved across his stumps to scoop Nyamhuri but missed and lost his middle stump. By then, though, New Zealand had regained their advantage. They extended it when Henry had Ben Curran hooking one to fine leg and Will O'Rourke had Bennett edging one to the wicketkeeper before stumps.
Daryl MitchellBlessing MuzarabaniZimbabweNew ZealandZimbabwe vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Zimbabwe

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
DP Conway
bowled46
WA Young
not out06
HM Nicholls
not out42
Total8(1 wkt; 2.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>