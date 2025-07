NZ back in whites sans stars, Zimbabwe seek redemption

Having said that, this is a slightly weakened New Zealand side. They are without captain Tom Latham , former captain Kane Williamson and allrounders Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson . Williamson is unavailable for the series, having signed a deal with Middlesex, which includes playing for London Spirit in the Hundred; Jamieson is at home, awaiting the birth of his first child; Latham is yet to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up during the Vitality Blast; and Phillips is sidelined with a groin injury he picked up during the MLC.