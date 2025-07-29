NZ back in whites sans stars, Zimbabwe seek redemption
New Zealand, who are playing a Test for the first time this year, are without Latham, Williamson, Phillips and Jamieson
Big picture: Zimbabwe eye first win against NZ
Welcome back to Test cricket, New Zealand. The last time they played a Test was in December 2024, against England in Hamilton. Given that this two-match series against Zimbabwe doesn't count towards the World Test Championship, they can take their time to reacquaint themselves with the flow and rhythm of red-ball cricket.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe have played seven Tests this year, the joint-most with Australia. But with six losses and just one win, they have the worst record for any team. Moreover, they are yet to beat New Zealand in Test cricket. Of the 17 Tests against New Zealand, they have lost 11 and drawn six.
Having said that, this is a slightly weakened New Zealand side. They are without captain Tom Latham, former captain Kane Williamson and allrounders Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson. Williamson is unavailable for the series, having signed a deal with Middlesex, which includes playing for London Spirit in the Hundred; Jamieson is at home, awaiting the birth of his first child; Latham is yet to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up during the Vitality Blast; and Phillips is sidelined with a groin injury he picked up during the MLC.
In Latham's absence, Mitchell Santner will lead the side. He has plenty of experience captaining New Zealand in ODIs and T20Is, but this will be a first for him in first-class cricket, let alone Test cricket.
Recently, an understrength South Africa proved to be too good for Zimbabwe. But for this series, they are bolstered by the returns of allrounder Sikandar Raza and opener Ben Curran. Raza lends the much-needed balance and experience, and Curran should add the solidity at the top. Brendan Taylor's ban has also ended but he has not been named in the squad yet.
Form guide
Zimbabwe LLLLW (last five Tests, most recent first)
New Zealand WLLWW
In the spotlight: Williams and Henry
Sean Williams has been easily the best Zimbabwe batter this year. In seven Tests, he has scored 577 at an average of 52.45 and a strike rate of 76.83. Only Shubman Gill (755) and Rishabh Pant (580) have scored more Test runs than him in 2025. One thing he would like to improve, though, is his conversion rate. Of his five 50-plus scores this year, he converted only one into a hundred.
Matt Henry's overall Test record - 120 wickets at an average of 29.84 - does not scream elite. But scratch beneath that and you realise why Henry is rated so highly. When he opens the bowling, his record becomes 105 wickets at 24.11. Last year, he picked up 48 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 18.58 and a strike rate of 33.97. Among the top ten wicket-takers of 2024, only Jasprit Bumrah had a better average (14.92) and a strike rate (30.1). Don't be surprised if Henry continues from where he left off.
Team news: Fisher might debut
Blessing Muzarabani is the only fast bowler in the Zimbabwe squad to have played at least ten Tests. He will be supported by Tanaka Chivanga, with Newman Nyamhuri likely to be the third seamer.
Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Nick Welch, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Craig Ervine (captain), 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Tanaka Chivanga
With Latham and Phillips out injured, Henry Nicholls and Michael Bracewell are expected to play. Matt Fisher, who can hit 140kph, could make his debut.
New Zealand (probable): 1 Will Young, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Will O'Rourke, 11 Matt Fisher
Pitch and conditions
In the five Tests Bulawayo has hosted since December 2024, there have been three totals in excess of 580, including South Africa's 625 for 6 declared that featured Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 367. Fast bowlers have done much better in those games, averaging 29.63 and striking every 50.5 balls, as compared to spinners, who average 38.62 with a strike rate of 62.9. The forecast is for cool and dry weather.
Stats and trivia
- New Zealand have won each of their last six Tests against Zimbabwe, four of them by an innings and another by 254 runs.
- Santner will become New Zealand's 32nd Test captain.
- Three of Williams' six Test hundreds have come at the Queens Sports Club.
- Williams is 125 away from 2000 Test runs, and Craig Ervine 159.
- Nicholls needs 27 runs to reach the 3000 mark in Test cricket.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo