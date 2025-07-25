Bracewell replaces Phillips for NZ's first Test against Zimbabwe

Bracewell, initially unavailable for the series due to his commitments with The Hundred, was already in Zimbabwe as part of New Zealand's T20I squad for the tri-series. With his schedule allowing him to feature in the opening Test, head coach Rob Walter said the decision to include him was a straightforward one.

Phillips had been ruled out of the Tests due to a groin injury . He had suffered the injury while playing for Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) final on July 13.

"Glenn's injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement," Walter said. "His experience and skillset will be a great asset and allows us to keep the same balance of the team."

Bracewell will return to the UK to link up with Southern Brave after the first Test. A decision on a replacement for the second Test will be made in due course, according to an NZC release.