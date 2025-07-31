Gets the good length ball to deck back into Nair and rap him in the midriff
3.29pm The umpires are getting together as the rain intensifies. The floodlights are on as well. And, yep the players go off. Not raining as heavily as it was before lunch as the groundstaff walk out with the covers. Andrew Miller says the radar has definitely improved but a fairly steady band coming across now.
We've had around 30 minutes of play after lunch and India lost Gill's wicket courtesy a needless run out. England were much tighter in this little session conceding just 13 runs in six overs and picking a wicket.
Amith: "Brain fade from Gill there... But now, a huge opportunity for Karun here... Maybe a make or break game... Cricket has given him another chance and it's up to him to take it..."
Prinesh: "They've been doing the tip and run well so far, but it seems like he decided that was a run without taking a moment to evaluate."
Short of a good length ball on off stump, Nair gets right behind it and defends
A few umbrellas going up in the crowd
Goes wide of the crease and gets the good length ball on middle and leg. Nair defends
On a length outside off shaping away from Nair who prods forward and pushes to gully
A slight drizzle around, pings Nagraj. Overton is over the wicket to Nair with four slips and a gully
Wayward bowling. Back of length ball that is waaay outside off and continues to shape away. Called a wide
Length ball with some shape away from Sai Sudharsan outside off, he shoulders arms
Good length ball outside off, hits his back arm with the ball lobbing towards Root at first slip
That's nipped away a fair distance. Length ball outside off, but it was quite far away to threaten Nair
Full and veering sharply back into Nair, who looks for a drive on the up, instead miscues it to midwicket
On the fuller side outside off, Nair shoulders arms
Length on off stump, he defends
Karun Nair is next in. Over the wicket is Atkinson
Oh, my word. Gill is run out for 21! Some stunning work from Atkinson in his follow-through, but where was Gill going? On a length on off stump, he pushes with soft hands towards the off side and sets off. But that was too close to Atkinson, who gathers the ball quickly and fires a direct hit. Gill was halfway down and also slipped while looking to turn back. There was never a run there.
Sharp length ball that decks back into Gill and catches him on the midriff
Huge appeal from Overton for caught behind but the umpire stays unmoved. Don't think Sai Sudharsan got anything on that. A length ball shaping away from the batter outside off, he gets beaten
On a length shaping back into Sai Sudharsan on off stump, who gets right behind it and defends
Some extra bounce now. Back of a length ball at 88mph that raps Sai Sudharsan on the gloves. He does well to drop his hands as the ball goes to ground
Just past the off stump, but think Sai Sudharsan had it covered. Length ball that tails back into the batter late and just squeaks past his off pole
Back of a length ball outside off, he punches to the right of gully for a run
From Sampath: This is the highest aggregate for India in a Test series going past the 3270 runs in a six-match series against West Indies at home in 1978-79
On a length around off stump, he prods half-forward and defends to cover
Jenkins: "Gill goes out under 20, or gets a century. Simple really."
Lovely delivery to end the over. Good length ball just outside off, Sai Sudharsan commits to it and gets beaten
1W
|Kennington Oval, London
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2598
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 17.05-17.25, Close 19.00
|Match days
|31 July, 1,2,3,4 August 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
Ahsan RazaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|2
|9
|bowled
|14
|40
|not out
|28
|84
|run out
|21
|35
|not out
|0
|8
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 2, w 15)
|Total
|85(3 wkts; 29 ovs)