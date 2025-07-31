Matches (12)
England vs India, 5th Test at London, ENG vs IND, Jul 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Match delayed by rain
5th Test, The Oval, July 31 - August 04, 2025, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
(29 ov) 85/3
England FlagEngland

Day 1 - Session 2: England chose to field.

Current RR: 2.93
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 60
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 33/1 (3.30)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Sai Sudharsan* 
(lhb)
28844033.332 (11b)14 (32b)
Karun Nair 
(rhb)
08000.000 (4b)0 (8b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jamie Overton 
(rf)
602303.8328406 - 0 - 23 - 0
Gus Atkinson 
(rfm)
931311.4447003 - 2 - 6 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
31196129.75
10505303*42.08
MatWktsBBIAve
221/6184.50
13567/4522.14
Partnership: 2 Runs, 1.4 Ov (RR: 1.2) Last BatShubman Gill 21 (35b) FOW83/3 (27.2 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: India - 3 of 3, England - 3 of 3
2w
28th
W
27th
1
26th
1w
1nb
1
1
2
25th
4
Match centre Ground time: 15:35
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Ashish Pant
end of over 292 runs
IND: 85/3CRR: 2.93 
Karun Nair0 (8b)
Sai Sudharsan28 (84b 4x4)
Jamie Overton 6-0-23-0
Gus Atkinson 9-3-13-1

3.29pm The umpires are getting together as the rain intensifies. The floodlights are on as well. And, yep the players go off. Not raining as heavily as it was before lunch as the groundstaff walk out with the covers. Andrew Miller says the radar has definitely improved but a fairly steady band coming across now.

We've had around 30 minutes of play after lunch and India lost Gill's wicket courtesy a needless run out. England were much tighter in this little session conceding just 13 runs in six overs and picking a wicket.

Amith: "Brain fade from Gill there... But now, a huge opportunity for Karun here... Maybe a make or break game... Cricket has given him another chance and it's up to him to take it..."

Prinesh: "They've been doing the tip and run well so far, but it seems like he decided that was a run without taking a moment to evaluate."

28.6
Overton to Nair, no run

Gets the good length ball to deck back into Nair and rap him in the midriff

28.5
Overton to Nair, no run

Short of a good length ball on off stump, Nair gets right behind it and defends

A few umbrellas going up in the crowd

28.4
Overton to Nair, no run

Goes wide of the crease and gets the good length ball on middle and leg. Nair defends

28.3
Overton to Nair, no run

On a length outside off shaping away from Nair who prods forward and pushes to gully

A slight drizzle around, pings Nagraj. Overton is over the wicket to Nair with four slips and a gully

28.3
2w
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, 2 wide

Wayward bowling. Back of length ball that is waaay outside off and continues to shape away. Called a wide

28.2
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Length ball with some shape away from Sai Sudharsan outside off, he shoulders arms

28.1
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Good length ball outside off, hits his back arm with the ball lobbing towards Root at first slip

end of over 28Wicket maiden
IND: 83/3CRR: 2.96 
Karun Nair0 (4b)
Sai Sudharsan28 (82b 4x4)
Gus Atkinson 9-3-13-1
Jamie Overton 5-0-21-0
27.6
Atkinson to Nair, no run

That's nipped away a fair distance. Length ball outside off, but it was quite far away to threaten Nair

27.5
Atkinson to Nair, no run

Full and veering sharply back into Nair, who looks for a drive on the up, instead miscues it to midwicket

27.4
Atkinson to Nair, no run

On the fuller side outside off, Nair shoulders arms

27.3
Atkinson to Nair, no run

Length on off stump, he defends

Karun Nair is next in. Over the wicket is Atkinson

27.2
W
Atkinson to Gill, OUT

Oh, my word. Gill is run out for 21! Some stunning work from Atkinson in his follow-through, but where was Gill going? On a length on off stump, he pushes with soft hands towards the off side and sets off. But that was too close to Atkinson, who gathers the ball quickly and fires a direct hit. Gill was halfway down and also slipped while looking to turn back. There was never a run there.

Shubman Gill run out (Atkinson) 21 (35b 4x4 0x6) SR: 60
27.1
Atkinson to Gill, no run

Sharp length ball that decks back into Gill and catches him on the midriff

end of over 271 run
IND: 83/2CRR: 3.07 
Sai Sudharsan28 (82b 4x4)
Shubman Gill21 (33b 4x4)
Jamie Overton 5-0-21-0
Gus Atkinson 8-2-13-1
26.6
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Huge appeal from Overton for caught behind but the umpire stays unmoved. Don't think Sai Sudharsan got anything on that. A length ball shaping away from the batter outside off, he gets beaten

26.5
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

On a length shaping back into Sai Sudharsan on off stump, who gets right behind it and defends

26.4
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Some extra bounce now. Back of a length ball at 88mph that raps Sai Sudharsan on the gloves. He does well to drop his hands as the ball goes to ground

26.3
Overton to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Just past the off stump, but think Sai Sudharsan had it covered. Length ball that tails back into the batter late and just squeaks past his off pole

26.2
1
Overton to Gill, 1 run

Back of a length ball outside off, he punches to the right of gully for a run

From Sampath: This is the highest aggregate for India in a Test series going past the 3270 runs in a six-match series against West Indies at home in 1978-79

26.1
Overton to Gill, no run

On a length around off stump, he prods half-forward and defends to cover

end of over 266 runs
IND: 82/2CRR: 3.15 
Sai Sudharsan28 (78b 4x4)
Shubman Gill20 (31b 4x4)
Gus Atkinson 8-2-13-1
Jamie Overton 4-0-20-0

Jenkins: "Gill goes out under 20, or gets a century. Simple really."

25.6
Atkinson to B Sai Sudharsan, no run

Lovely delivery to end the over. Good length ball just outside off, Sai Sudharsan commits to it and gets beaten

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
B Sai Sudharsan
28 runs (84)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
89%
KK Nair
0 run (8)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
63%
Current bowlers
J Overton
O
6
M
0
R
23
W
0
ECO
3.83
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
AAP Atkinson
O
9
M
3
R
13
W
1
ECO
1.44
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
7 (11)
10 (20)
2 (9)
KL RahulB Sai Sudharsan
7 (29)
28 (72)
8 (43)
Shubman GillB Sai Sudharsan
21 (35)
45 (74)
20 (39)
KK NairB Sai Sudharsan
0 (8)
2* (10)
0 (2)
View more stats
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
India tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2598
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 17.05-17.25, Close 19.00
Match days31 July, 1,2,3,4 August 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan RazaDRS
Sri Lanka
Kumar DharmasenaDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Rod Tucker
Reserve Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Rain forces early lunch after Sai Sudharsan steadies India

The visitors went to the break at 72 for 2

Rain forces early lunch after Sai Sudharsan steadies India

England opt to bowl at The Oval; India make four changes

Nair, Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh were back for the visitors, who trail the series 1-2

England opt to bowl at The Oval; India make four changes

Live Report - Everything on the line at The Oval

All the updates, stats, colour and more from the fifth - and final - Test between England and India at The Oval

Live Report - Everything on the line at The Oval

England quicks await India acid test after two-year changing of the guard

The post-Broad and Anderson world gets real at The Oval this week, as a raw attack tries to close out the series

England quicks await India acid test after two-year changing of the guard

Shubman Gill: Big achievement if we level the series

Ahead of the Oval Test, Gill reflected on his tactical choices, the team's resilience, and the learning curve of leading in tough conditions

Shubman Gill: Big achievement if we level the series
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
lbw29
KL Rahul
bowled1440
B Sai Sudharsan
not out2884
Shubman Gill
run out2135
KK Nair
not out08
Extras(lb 3, nb 2, w 15)
Total85(3 wkts; 29 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
ENG42112654.17
IND41211633.33
BAN2011416.67
WI303000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table