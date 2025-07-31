Atkinson to Gill , OUT

Oh, my word. Gill is run out for 21! Some stunning work from Atkinson in his follow-through, but where was Gill going? On a length on off stump, he pushes with soft hands towards the off side and sets off. But that was too close to Atkinson, who gathers the ball quickly and fires a direct hit. Gill was halfway down and also slipped while looking to turn back. There was never a run there.