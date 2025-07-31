Live Report - Everything on the line at The Oval

Live
Live Report - Everything on the line at The OvalBy Alagappan Muthu
Raining again
•
1
•
•
•
•
•
W
•
•
•
•
•
•
2w
•
•
•
•
Ten balls after India lose their captain, the rain sweeps everyone back into the dressing rooms. Karun Nair can heave a small sigh of relief. He is a batter trying to keep his Test career alive. England are a team with the tails up.
2
1
Gill run-out
All this series, Gill has either fallen below 20 or gone on to score a hundred. He was looking good here too. And he's thrown it away looking for a quick single. There are plenty of ways of getting out in conditions like these. With rain around. With the ball nipping all over. With the series at the fag end. Gill blocks well. Then rushes halfway down for a non-existent run because he hadn't placed the ball wide of the bowler's followthrough. Atkinson, who has had a lovely return to Tests, continues that by nailing a direct hit. Now if the rain comes - and its expected to come - India will feel very annoyed. That was a needless wicket, five overs after a rain break.
2
4
2
11
Play resumes
Gill and Sai Sudharsan are having a breezy old time in the middle at the moment. There's help on offer - the Indian captain was squared up twice in the three overs since resumption - but strangely England have decided to bowl really short and it's looking really easy to deal with.
3271 Sampath Bandarupalli: India's aggregate in this series, which is their highest in Test cricket, going past a record set in 1978-79 when they played six matches against West Indies
1
1
1
Restart at 3pm
Hooooorraaaaaay.
Afternoon session - 3pm - 5.05pm
Tea interval - 5.05pm - 5.25pm
Evening session - 5.25pm - 7pm plus extra 30 mins for overs not bowled
Tea interval - 5.05pm - 5.25pm
Evening session - 5.25pm - 7pm plus extra 30 mins for overs not bowled
Just as long as the rain stays away.
16
8
9
8
Inspection at 2.30pm
That's 7pm IST. That sudden squall that caught everyone off guard must have done some damage. And a couple of times - Overton and Woakes - England's fielders chasing the ball to the boundary kicked up a fair bit of water. A little bit more rain on the radar as well later on. So we continue waiting.
2
2
8
13
Sai is solid
Rain has stopped. Inspection at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST). Meanwhile...
34 balls that Sai Sudharsan has left alone in this innings, almost half of the 67 he's faced
He was caught trying to leave in the second innings in Manchester. He was caught down the leg side in Headingley. Here he's looked to correct both of those. He hasn't adopted the bat-up technique just yet. But he has done better in stopping himself falling across his stumps. It seems he's waiting for the ball a bit better, not committing his front foot across.
5
5
3
3
Lunch: India 72 for 2
A sudden downpour in London forced India and England back into the changerooms early after 23 overs of play at The Oval. Shubman Gill, having lost the toss yet again, was in the middle dealing with challenging batting conditions but profiting thanks to a drop in the quality of bowling among the opposition. The visitors went to the break at 72 for 2.
Gus Atkinson, one of four changes for England, acquitted himself very well, playing his first Test two months. He provided the first breakthrough, trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw in the fourth over of the day. The on-field decision was not-out prompting stand-in captain Ollie Pope to review and finally get one right. He had not had any luck with his previous 14 calls but this one was perfect. Atkinson finished the session with figures of 6-1-7-1.
KL Rahul was solid again but fell for 14 off 40. With 8mm of grass left on the pitch and most of the session taking place under overcast skies, the batters were very careful when the ball was pitched up in the 4-6m area but anything either side they knew they had to attack. Chris Woakes bowled short but not wide enough for the cut. Rahul went for the shot because of the pressure that had been built - England had given only five runs in the previous six overs - and was bowled off the inside edge.
That brought Gill to the middle and he ticked past 732 runs, which means he has the most runs by an India captain over a Test series. Sai Sudharsan was at the other end, looking solid as well and exposing the drop offs between Archer and Stokes, who couldn't play this game, and Josh Tongue (11 runs in wides in his first over) and Jamie Overton (3-0-16-0) who replaced them. A portion of the bowlers' struggle was also because the landing area didn't seem sturdy enough after the overnight rain.
9
4
3
1
Gill goes past Gavaskar
•
•
•
•
•
4
•
1
•
•
1
4
•
•
4
•
•
2
•
4
•
•
•
•
These are overs 20 to 23. Gill's punished the short and wide. Sai Sudharsan nailed a perfect straight drive. The sun has come out. If India go to lunch just two down, they might not hate it.
11
5
4
Foothold issues
Seems it's tough for the bowlers too. The rain overnight - and a little bit this morning - has resulted in an outfield that's not the easiest to work with. The landing area for the fast bowlers at one end is creating problems as well. Josh Tongue wasn't happy with it and now Jamie Overton who has replaced Tongue isn't happy with it either.
England have had to go to their change bowlers with Shubman Gill new at the crease. His decision to bat a foot, foot and a half outside his crease, is messing with Chris Woakes' ability to target bowled and lbw because he has to pull his length back and from there, with the bounce on offer, it's hard to hit the top of off.
2
2
3
3
Rahul gone
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
1
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
2
•
1
•
•
•
•
1lb
•
•
•
•
•
W
Beautiful build up of pressure. Five runs in six overs between the 9.2 and 15.1. There could have been more but Sai Sudharsan inside edged a short ball instead of clattering it to the boundary. Both batters are very careful the moment the length is in the 4-6m mark. When it's fuller than that, or shorter than that, they feel compelled to attack and Rahul chooses one that's too close to cut and inside edges onto his stumps. 14 off 40.
4
3
1
10
Rahul battles
3 Shubh Agarwal: Indian openers to face 1000-plus balls in a Test series in England - KL Rahul joins Sunil Gavaskar and M Vijay
Rahul is doing everything right once again, playing late and under his eyes and concentrating on the ball hitting bat, forcing nothing. But the fact that even he is looking a little vulnerable highlights the scale of the challenge batters are facing. The lights had to be switched on inside 10 overs. It's that gloomy. And that 8mm grass cover gives the quicks plenty to work with.
Even when the ball doesn't pitch, it brings batters down to their knees as Sai Sudharsan finds out. It's that technique again, to the inswinging delivery, he's falling over already when he makes contact with Josh Tongue's ball, a crucial inside edge saving him from lbw
2
2
2
2
Atkinson's discipline
Nothing short. Nothing wide. Even with India having a right-left combination. Gus Atkinson has been very switched on this morning.
Josh Tongue is a different story. A more believable story of a bowler making a comeback.
5w
•
1
•
1w
5w
•
•
It appears he was losing his footing at the worst point - when his front foot slammed down at the end of his bowling action - which was wrecking his release. A bit of sawdust helps solves that problem and the over ends with a beauty, angled in and nipping away from Sai Sudharsan's outside edge.
1
1
4
Sai's under fire
England have leg slip for Sai Sudharsan and they're making sure to keep the line very straight. Chris Woakes has even tried digging it into him even though this new ball is responding to being pitched up.
Sudharsan's technique - where his bat stays down until the moment the bowler releases the ball - tilts his balance towards the off side. So when his hands have to come around to balls at his hips, he's falling over and contact isn't always perfect.
3
1
1
1
Jaiswal mostly up, a little down
Jaiswal's had a tricky series. Started it with a century. Almost backed it up with another but fell for 87. At that time it looked like he was reprising his work from his previous time playing against England, when he made 712 runs in five games. But a couple of low scores followed and he now has 293 at an average of 36. It's not bad but he would've wanted more.
A batting technique that is repeatable and a hunger for runs that is enduring. That combination makes him able to play in whatever gear he likes. He might regret falling for 58 in Manchester to Liam Dawson. Can't really fault him for getting out early here. It's very bowler-friendly at the moment.
1
1
2
3
Jaiswal gone
Early strike - which was odds on favourite in these conditions - but Gus Atkinson has definitely earned this with the lengths that he's bowled. Unerringly full. Even Chris Woakes, the senior pro at the other end, has been a bit short, letting India go on the back foot. Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't get that luxury in the fourth over. He has to come forward. The wobble seam decks in to strike him in front. The on-field umpire wasn't sure. Ollie Pope called for a review and after getting 14 of those wrong, he gets this one perfect.
7
2
1
8
Fast bowling front and centre
8 mm grass left on the pitch at The Oval. This Test match probably isn't going into the final session of the final day
Gus Atkinson gives a good account of himself on his return after hamstring injury. He didn't really have a lot of build-up along his way to playing at The Oval. Just a Surrey second XIs game. But his first over was fully on point, comfortably dealing with a right-left opening partnership and confidently pitching the ball up to both Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, which is what the conditions are demanding of him. Pace was in the late 130-early 140kph.
4
3
1
6
Toss: England bowl
A 15th successive toss refused to go India's way and they will have start the deciding game of an engrossing series by doing a bit of heavy lifting. The conditions in London were overcast. The pitch was green. Ollie Pope, standing in for the injured Ben Stokes, had no hesitation in choosing to bowl.
Shubman Gill, who admitted tongue in cheek, that the toss was the thing that he was thinking about the most, called heads again, as he has done all tour, and it let him down for one last time at The Oval. He confirmed four changes for India - three expected with Jasprit Bumrah (workload management), Rishabh Pant (broken foot) and Anshul Kamboj (rookie) sitting out - for Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and a fully fit Akash Deep. The final one though appeared to be tactical with a batter Karun Nair replacing allrounder Shardul Thakur, who only bowled 27 overs across two Tests.
England had already announced their XI with Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse making way for Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson. This is the 22nd first-class match (and fourth Test) at The Oval since May 2023. In 22 out of 22, the captain who has won the toss has chosen to bowl first. The reason for that is the amount of help the fast bowlers have got out of this pitch. Since the start of 2023, seamers have taken 617 wickets and spinners have taken 79.
England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (capt), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Jamie Overton, 11 Josh Tongue
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Karun Nair, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj
14
6
6
13
Poll question
2
2
5
England's transition
In a reminder of what England may miss...
Ben Stokes is injured. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse is rested. Chris Woakes has been pressed back into service because without him the other three fast bowlers - Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton - have a combined experience of 18 caps between them.
The conditions might come to their aid - London's grey and overcast - and the pitch might come to their aid too - it's got a fair bit of fresh grass still on it despite a last minute trimming. Very much a bowl-first morning and plenty of help expected for the quicks - even the inexperienced ones.
1
1
Welcome
Four Tests that have all gone into the final hour's play - this series began with no one knowing what to expect. India had a new captain. England were refining their style of play. Evidence of both being good things have now come to pass and now there is real jeopardy with the scoreline 2-1 and injuries hampering the team in the lead. Welcome to the Oval where it's all one the line.
10
4
5
3