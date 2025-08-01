Woakes ruled out of Oval Test and is doubt for Ashes after shoulder injury

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of "any further participation" in England 's ongoing fifth Test against India at The Oval after suffering a suspected shoulder dislocation while fielding on Thursday's opening day.*

Woakes chased a ball from mid-off towards the boundary near the end of the day, and his left hand appeared to slip on the damp outfield as he attempted to steady himself. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and stayed down clutching it. He received medical attention from Ben Davies, the England physio, before using his jumper as a makeshift sling on his way to the dressing room.

He went for scans overnight after receiving treatment in the dressing room on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, an ECB statement confirmed that he wouldn't be taking part in the Test at all - even as a batter - and "will continue to be monitored" by the medical staff during the game and "a further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series".

ESPNcricinfo understands that Woakes' injury is severe enough that he is considered a doubt for this winter's Ashes series, which starts on November 21 in Perth. At 36, he is England's most experienced seamer and while his bowling average in Australia is above 50, he was expected to be part of their touring squad. He is considered highly unlikely to play again this summer.

"It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame," Gus Atkinson said after the first day's play. "I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."

Woakes bowled 14 overs on the first day, taking 1 for 46, and his injury will leave England a bowler short for the rest of the match. He has taken 11 wickets at 52.18 in the series, bowling 181 overs, and is one of only two seamers - along with India's Mohammed Siraj - to have featured in all five Tests.

Atkinson, who is playing his first Test of the series after recovering from a hamstring strain, said that he was ready to "push the limits" in Woakes' absence. "Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," he said. "I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit."