Atkinson back in whites, but not quite in the frame

Last week was a reminder to Gus Atkinson that the game of cricket does not love you.

The 27-year-old had been working behind the scenes to return from a hamstring injury picked up during the first Test of the summer, against Zimbabwe. Now, ahead of the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, England's player of 2024, who seduced the format for 55 wickets, a century and a hat-trick, looked primed to come into the XI. A welcome addition of extra thrust and oomph. And above all else, fresh legs.

England, though, decided to ignore Atkinson. Uncertainty over his robustness, having not played since Trent Bridge, meant featuring alongside the likes of Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and skipper Ben Stokes - all missing the fifth Test - was too much of a risk. Worse still for Atkinson, Surrey thought so too.

Usually, a player unselected from an international squad would slot into their county side, especially if they average 22.30 with the ball. But Surrey, a day before facing Yorkshire, needed their own guarantees, that each member of their attack could put in a shift given the Kookaburra ball was in play. Jamie Overton, playing his second game of the season and first in a month, was deemed risk enough.

So, Atkinson had to make do with a go in the second XI. It was his second game since injury. The first was a Saturday game during the Lord's Test for his club, Spencer, when he was ignored the first time having been recalled. At least then he was in the ones.

It was a humbling experience but one that the seamer, by all accounts, had taken in his stride after some understandable dismay. Atkinson keeps his emotions in check, comfortably the most inscrutable of England's cricketers. Bottom of the list of players you would want to play poker against (Harry Brook top, if you were wondering).

But there was proper, unmistakable joy throughout Thursday. Atkinson's 2 for 31 from 19 overs was a threat laced with the kind of unerring accuracy that, remarkably, left him with just a single boundary against his name.

Second years, like second albums, are always difficult. But it would still be quite something if Atkinson's 2025 was even half as statistically impressive as his 2024.

That debut against West Indies at Lord's, 7 for 45 and 5 for 61 - 12 for 106, the fourth best bowling figures by a men's player on debut - was the best intro since Mick Jagger (watching on at the Kia Oval on Thursday) and his pals knocked out Gimme Shelter. Doing so in James Anderson's retirement Test felt particularly prescient. Grand closing, grand opening, and now involved at the sharp end of a series bearing Anderson's name.

So it proved, at least for the next six months. He returned to Lord's against Sri Lanka to put himself on the batting honours board, and then, in Wellington , became the 15th England player to take a Test hat-trick. With 52 wickets by the end of that tour of New Zealand, he became only the second Test cricketer to register 50 dismissals in their debut year.

There were signs of issues to deal with within those first 11 appearances. That schedule meant he played 16 first-class games in a calendar year, having never featured in more than five (2022 and 2023). Naturally, he struggled to maintain his high 80s pace, which made his high release point and snap gather-cum-delivery that much more potent. Nothing summed the drop-off better than the fact his average speed on debut (85.89mph) was higher than his fastest delivery in last year's final appearance in Hamilton (84.0mph).

There was a similar drop-off across Thursday, despite the hours of rain delays that broke up England's 64 overs in the field. Atkinson's four spells saw his average speeds reduce steadily: 85.6mph (six overs), 84.8mph (six), 84.0mph (five), 82.0mph (two).

Atkinson has had a stop-start summer • Getty Images

A nod, perhaps, to the need for more game time to build up his endurance. His nimbleness was clear for all to see when he followed-through to run out Shubman Gill. A bonus for England given the India captain's prolific run on this tour.

The lbw dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal - 85mph - was his first in more than two months after dismissing Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett. Dhruv Jurel was undone by an 84mph full-of-a-length ball that surprised him with lift, right after surviving an lbw dismissal on review that scuttled in from a scrambled seam that has been fruitful for Atkinson at this level.

While happy to return, and get back on the board, Atkinson was not overly pleased. "Being hyper critical, I could have maybe bowled at the stumps a bit more," he said, matter-of-factly.

The good news is those dismissals, and 17 of his overs, came from his lesser preferred Pavilion End, where he averages 31.6 here for Surrey since the start of 2022. The bad news is his two overs from his Vauxhall End (22.6) came about because of a shoulder injury sustained by Chris Woakes. He had domain over that end, having chosen it to open proceedings.

It is Woakes, ultimately, that Atkinson was going to replace, particularly in Australia later this year. That was initially as a new-ball bowler with more pace, before his batting came on to the point where he and, say, Carse could go some way to replacing Woakes' batting at eight. Now, Atkinson will have to carry more of the burden with Woakes unlikely to take any further part in this match, certainly as a bowler.

The worse news, however, is that on the day when England welcomed Atkinson back with the best seaming conditions of the series, they fluffed their lines.

His excellence was unable to make-up for Josh Tongue, who was wayward even with his worldies. Nor Overton, whose lack of feel for the appropriate lengths was what you would expect from someone with just two first-class wickets since September 2023 (as many County Championship matches he has played for Surrey since then).