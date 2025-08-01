Stats - Karun Nair ends 3149-day wait; India hit new high at 3393
Stats highlights from the opening day at the Oval, where India lost yet another toss
Karun Nair crossed fifty for the first time since 2016 • Getty Images
3393 - India's aggregate in the series against England so far, their highest for any Test series, surpassing the 3270 in a six-match series against West Indies during the 1978-79 home season.
India's series tally so far is also the highest for any team in a Test series since 1995.
3149 - Days between Karun Nair's two 50-plus scores in Test cricket - 303* against England in December 2016 and 52* on Thursday. It is the second-longest gap for an India batter between two 50-plus scores in men's Tests (excluding the gap owing to World War II).
Parthiv Patel has the longest gap, 4426 days, between his fourth (54 vs Australia in October 2004) and his fifth (67* vs England in November 2016). (Gaps are calculated for the start dates of the matches.)
743 - Runs Shubman Gill has scored in this series so far, the highest by an India captain in a Test series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 732 against West Indies in 1978-79. This is also the third-highest runs scored by a captain in a Test series.
Gill's series tally is also the second-highest for India, only behind that of Gavaskar's 774 against West Indies in 1971.
15 - Consecutive tosses lost by India across formats since the the win in January this year against England in Rajkot. It is the longest streak of tosses lost by any team in men's internationals - the next longest is 12 by West Indies in 1999. The probability of losing 15 consecutive coin tosses is 0.003%.
5 - India lost the toss in all five matches in this Test series against England. Only one other team has lost all tosses in a five-match Test series since 2000 - also India against England, on their tour of 2018. India have won the toss only once in 15 matches across their last three Test series against England in England.
This was the fourth instance of India losing all tosses in a Test series of five (or more) matches, having lost all tosses against West Indies in 1948-49 and 1983 earlier.
4 - England and India made four changes each for the fifth Test at The Oval. This is only the second instance of both teams making four (or more) changes during a Test series since 2003. Sri Lanka and Pakistan made four changes apiece going into the third Test in Kandy in 2015.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo