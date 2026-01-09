Adithya Ashok's Indian connection and Michael Rae's All Blacks connection

Adithya has Indian roots - he was born in Vellore in Tamil Nadu - before his family emigrated to Auckland when he was around four. He also has extended family in Vadodara, the venue for the first ODI.

A tall fast bowler, who can move the new ball and bang the older one into the pitch, Rae also rocks the headband like Chris Martin did back in the day. When he felt that his time at the top level had passed, Rae was called into the New Zealand Test squad after a litany of injuries. The 30-year-old played two pre-Christmas Tests and drew messages from a number of people, including someone who sold him a Kiwisaver scheme at his parents' house when he was in his teens. Rae's inbox might be flooded with more such messages if he takes out the likes of Kohli and Rohit in India.