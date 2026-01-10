Stats - Nadine de Klerk makes WPL history with 18-run last-over heist
In the process, Nadine de Klerk became the second player to hit a fifty and pick up a four-for in the same WPL game
0.96% - Win probability for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after two balls of the last over of the chase, according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster. RCB needed 18 more runs at that point. Before RCB, no team had won needing to score more than 15 runs in the last four balls in women's T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available).
18 - runs hit by Nadine de Klerk in the final over against Mumbai Indians (MI) is the third-highest in the 20th over of a successful chase in all women's franchise leagues.
De Klerk scored 20 in the over, but 18, as the target in that over, is being considered here. It follows the 23 by Melbourne Stars against Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2022-23 and 19 by UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023.
2 - players in WPL history to hit a fifty and pick up a four-for in the same game. De Klerk - with 4 for 26 and 63 not out on Friday night - joined Deepti Sharma, who made 59 and picked up 4 for 19 against Delhi Capitals in 2024.
42 - wickets for Amelia Kerr in the WPL, the highest in the tournament. Kerr went past her MI team-mate Hayley Matthews (41) when she dismissed Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh in the eighth over.
19 - dot balls bowled by Lauren Bell, the joint-highest in a WPL match. Bell started her WPL career with a maiden over to Kerr and conceded her first run after bowling ten balls, the most by a bowler, the previous best being eight dots by Tanuja Kanwar for Gujarat Giants against Delhi Capitals in 2024.
Kerr faced all ten of those dot balls from Bell and scored her first run on the 11th, the second-most balls a batter has had to face to get off the mark. UP Warriorz's Grace Harris took 15 balls against MI in 2024.
92 - runs added by RCB after the fall of fifth wicket, the most a team has scored from that position in a successful chase in the WPL.
9-3 - win-loss record for chasing teams at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The lowest total a side has been able to defend is 182 for 4 by MI against UP Warriorz in 2023.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo