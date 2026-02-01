Stats - Runs and sixes galore in Thiruvananthapuram
The fifth T20I between India and NZ produced 496 runs, the second-highest match aggregate in T20I cricket
271 for 5 India's total against New Zealand on Saturday is their third highest in T20Is. India have now scored 250-plus on four occasions in T20Is, the most by any team in this format.
271 is also the highest total by any team against New Zealand, surpassing Australia's 245 for 4 in 2018 in Auckland.
496 Runs scored by India and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram are the second most for any T20I match. The highest match aggregate in T20Is is 517 runs, by South Africa and West Indies in Centurion in 2023.
23 Number of sixes that India hit in Thiruvananthapuram are the joint most by them in a T20I innings, alongside the 23 they hit against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. Overall, only three teams have hit more sixes than India in a T20I innings.
New Zealand added 13 to take the match tally to 36, making it the second highest for a T20I match, behind 41 by Bulgaria and Gibraltar at Sophia in 2025.
69 Total sixes hit by India across the five matches against New Zealand are the most by any team in a bilateral series. These are also the third most by any team in any series (or tournament) in T20I cricket.
As many as 116 sixes were hit in this series, including the 47 by New Zealand, making it the third-highest tally for any bilateral T20I series.
42 Balls Ishan Kishan needed to complete his hundred on Saturday, the fastest by any batter against New Zealand and the fifth-fastest hundred for India in men's T20Is.
He is the third India batter to score a hundred against New Zealand and also only the second batter to hit ten or more sixes in an innings against them.
25 Number of individual hundreds for India in men's T20Is, the most by any team. Australia and New Zealand are joint-second with 13. Kishan was the 13th batter to score a hundred for India in this format.
1822 Number of balls Suryakumar Yadav took to complete 3000 runs in T20I cricket, the quickest to the milestone, bettering Muhammad Waseem, who got there in 1947 balls.
137 Partnership runs for the third wicket between Kishan and Suryakumar. It is the highest third-wicket partnership for India in men's T20Is and their second-highest for any wicket against New Zealand.
India added 223 runs after the fall of the second wicket on Saturday, the fourth most by any team in a T20I innings. It is now the third instance of India adding 200-plus runs after the fall of the second wicket in an innings in this series, having not done so even once previously.
202 for 3 India's total in the last 12 overs of the innings after being 69 for 2 at the end of the eighth over. Only two teams added more runs in their last 12 overs of the innings (9-20) in men's T20Is - 237 by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023 and 219 by Zimbabwe against Gambia in 2024 (where ball-by-ball data is available). India's predicted total after eight overs, according to ESPNCricinfo's forecaster, was 181.
3.1 Overs that New Zealand needed to reach 50 on Saturday. It is the fastest team 50 against India by any team, bettering South Africa's effort in 3.3 overs in Ahmedabad last month. Only twice has New Zealand got to 50 quicker than that in men's T20Is, both in shortened matches.
57 Runs that Finn Allen scored in the powerplay, the highest by any batter in this phase against India in men's T20Is. 56 by Litton Das in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Adelaide were the previous most.
New Zealand ended the powerplay with 79 for 1, also the highest powerplay total against India, going past 78 by West Indies in 2016.
5 for 51 Arshdeep Singh's bowling figures in Thiruvananthapuram make up for the most expensive five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. He is also one of the only three bowlers to take four-plus wickets in a T20I despite conceding 50-plus runs.
Arshdeep also recorded the second-most expensive five-wicket haul in all men's T20s, behind only Andhra's Cheepurupalli Stephen, who went for 52 runs against Delhi in 2016.
58 Runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in his four overs on Saturday are the most by him in a T20 game. He was taken for 22 runs in the 14th over of the innings, his most expensive over in T20Is.
Bumrah was one of the five bowlers to concede 50-plus runs in the fifth T20I on Saturday, the joint-most for any men's T20I match. Five Gambian bowlers gave away 50 or more runs in the 2024 T20I game against Zimbabwe.
29 Runs scored in the 12th over of the Indian innings, bowled by Ish Sodhi. Among New Zealand bowlers, only Daryl Tuffey conceded more runs in an over in men's T20Is - 30 against Australia in 2005. Sodhi also conceded 29 runs in the 12th over in the previous match as well.
6 Player-of-the-series awards for Suryakumar, the joint-second-most for any player in men's T20Is, alongside Wanindu Hasaranga (6) and only behind Virat Kohli (7).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo