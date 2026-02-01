Pakistan opt to bat and bring back Shaheen

Toss: Pakistan opt to bat vs Australia

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss again and elected to bat as the hosts seek a clean sweep of the three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore

Pakistan have followed the same blueprint from the opening two games, which they dominated in similar fashion by posting strong totals before their spin-heavy attack absolutely flummoxed Australian batters on dry and turning surfaces.

Pakistan made three changes with Fakhar Zaman and Khawaja Nafay included in the XI along with left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. They replaced Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

After just a day earlier being bundled out for 108 in their biggest T20I defeat in two decades, Australia will be desperate for a confidence boost ahead of the T20 World Cup where they will be confronted with similar spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Australia made four changes. Quick Ben Dwarshuis, a late replacement for Pat Cummins in Australia's World Cup squad, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe and allrounders Marcus Stonis and Mitchell Owen were recalled.

Opener Travis Head, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and quicks Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott were not playing from the previous game.

Pakistan: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Salman Agha (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Khawaja Nafay (wk), 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shahen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed