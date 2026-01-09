Switch Hit: Crash and (b)urn
England went down 4-1 after another Ashes defeat in Sydney. On the pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew McGlashan to sum up a grisly tour
Bazball down under ended on another bum note, as England lost for the fourth time out of five - and despite a sparkling maiden hundred from Jacob Bethell. No sooner had Australia been presented with the trophy, than news emerged regarding Harry Brook's misdemeanours in New Zealand. On a bumper edition of the pod, Alan Gardner hears from Andrew Miller and Andrew McGlashan about a chaotic end to a chaotic tour. Can England draw anything positive from their performance in Sydney? Should Brendon McCullum (or Rob Key) carry the can for England's failures? And is it too soon to start talking about the 2027 Ashes...?