UP Warriorz bowl against Gujarat Giants

UPW opted to go in with six bowling options, including allrounders Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin. Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone made up their overseas contingent.

GG picked allrounder Anushka Sharma to partner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in a spin attack also comprising Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar and Kanika Ahuja. Renuka Singh and Kashvee Gautam were their leading wuicks. Sophie Devine was picked ahead of Danni Wyatt-Hodge to open alongside Beth Mooney, with Bharti Fulmali slotted at No. 3.