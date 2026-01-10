UP Warriorz bowl against Gujarat Giants
Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone made up UPW's overseas contingent
Toss UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz's new captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the first day game of WPL 2026.
UPW opted to go in with six bowling options, including allrounders Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin. Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone made up their overseas contingent.
GG picked allrounder Anushka Sharma to partner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in a spin attack also comprising Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar and Kanika Ahuja. Renuka Singh and Kashvee Gautam were their leading wuicks. Sophie Devine was picked ahead of Danni Wyatt-Hodge to open alongside Beth Mooney, with Bharti Fulmali slotted at No. 3.
The GG-UPW fixture is the first of two games on Saturday; Delhi Capitals play Mumbai Indians in the evening at the DY Patil Stadium. MI are playing on back-to-back days, having lost the season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling last-ball finish on Friday.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Bharti Fulmali, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Georgia Wareham, 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Anushka Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 Shweta Sehrawat (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Deandra Dottin, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Kranti Gaud.