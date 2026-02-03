Sri Lanka aim to overcome disarray and end trophy drought

Group fixtures

vs Ireland, Colombo, February 8

vs Oman, Pallekele, February 12

vs Australia, Pallekelle, February 16

vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, February 19

Big Picture: SL need to up their T20 game

Where in other formats, Sri Lanka have had brief shining moments in the past few years, their T20I returns have been consistently modest. Since the start of 2022, there has not been a single calendar year in which Sri Lanka have won more T20Is than they have lost. This, despite some of their oppositions through this period not being especially highly-ranked.

could be rather than what is. Members of this top order - When discussing Sri Lanka men's teams of this era, you are frequently left discussing whatrather than what is. Members of this top order - Pathum Nissanka , especially - have the potential to light up a global tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga 's quality is known, even if his recent returns have not been stellar. Dunith Wellalage has the broad skillset to impose himself in home conditions. And Dushmantha Chameera - when in good rhythm - is a reliable leader of the seam attack.

But together, these players have not put together winning performances. Glimmers of brilliance. Patches where the Lankan batters dominate attacks. A penetrative opening burst followed by an opposition resurgence through the middle overs. These have been the general trends. Up against the T20I pedigree other teams are bringing to this event, Sri Lanka are again in the position of hoping for magical inspiration.

Between 2009 and 2014 , Sri Lanka made the semi-final of four men's T20I World Cups, winning the championship in Dhaka. They have not progressed to the knockouts in any tournament since.

Recent form

They have just lost a series to England on the back of drawing one against Pakistan, both at home.

Players to watch: Nissanka and Rathnayake

Pathum Nissanka is one of the few batters in the world with an ODI double-hundred and a T20I century. That his triple-figure score in the shortest format came against India in an Asia Cup gives you a sense of his ceiling. There are also few batters who take on the short ball as effectively as he does.

Last Hurrah

Kusal Perera. This is the only format he plays internationally and it is the one most suited to his batting, although in what has been an unusual, injury-riddled career, he is probably better known for that sublime Test innings - This World Cup is likely to be the last for. This is the only format he plays internationally and it is the one most suited to his batting, although in what has been an unusual, injury-riddled career, he is probably better known for that sublime Test innings - the 153 not out in South Africa . Kusal is not an automatic starter in the Sri Lanka XI (he has not played a T20I since November), particularly following Rathnayake's arrival. But he will likely be required at some stage in this campaign.

Best XI