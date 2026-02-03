Sri Lanka aim to overcome disarray and end trophy drought
The 2014 T20 World Cup champions have had a few setbacks recently
Group fixtures
vs Ireland, Colombo, February 8
vs Oman, Pallekele, February 12
vs Australia, Pallekelle, February 16
vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, February 19
vs Oman, Pallekele, February 12
vs Australia, Pallekelle, February 16
vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, February 19
Big Picture: SL need to up their T20 game
Where in other formats, Sri Lanka have had brief shining moments in the past few years, their T20I returns have been consistently modest. Since the start of 2022, there has not been a single calendar year in which Sri Lanka have won more T20Is than they have lost. This, despite some of their oppositions through this period not being especially highly-ranked.
Sri Lanka arrive at this World Cup in now customary disarray. A captain has been switched. Or more accurately, circled back to (Dasun Shanaka had led Sri Lanka before, but had given up the captaincy to Charith Asalanka, who in turn was ousted to make way for Shanaka's return.) Selectors have tried options out of nowhere and ditched them almost as fast. The coach and support staff are operating under pressure. In the last few months they have been beaten by Zimbabwe, trounced by Pakistan, and in their most-recent series, at home, England have been all over them.
When discussing Sri Lanka men's teams of this era, you are frequently left discussing what could be rather than what is. Members of this top order - Pathum Nissanka, especially - have the potential to light up a global tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga's quality is known, even if his recent returns have not been stellar. Dunith Wellalage has the broad skillset to impose himself in home conditions. And Dushmantha Chameera - when in good rhythm - is a reliable leader of the seam attack.
But together, these players have not put together winning performances. Glimmers of brilliance. Patches where the Lankan batters dominate attacks. A penetrative opening burst followed by an opposition resurgence through the middle overs. These have been the general trends. Up against the T20I pedigree other teams are bringing to this event, Sri Lanka are again in the position of hoping for magical inspiration.
Between 2009 and 2014, Sri Lanka made the semi-final of four men's T20I World Cups, winning the championship in Dhaka. They have not progressed to the knockouts in any tournament since.
Recent form
They have just lost a series to England on the back of drawing one against Pakistan, both at home.
Players to watch: Nissanka and Rathnayake
Pathum Nissanka is one of the few batters in the world with an ODI double-hundred and a T20I century. That his triple-figure score in the shortest format came against India in an Asia Cup gives you a sense of his ceiling. There are also few batters who take on the short ball as effectively as he does.
Also making a charge is Pavan Rathnayake who struck an excellent ODI hundred and has shown signs of an enterprising style in T20Is as well.
Last Hurrah
This World Cup is likely to be the last for Kusal Perera. This is the only format he plays internationally and it is the one most suited to his batting, although in what has been an unusual, injury-riddled career, he is probably better known for that sublime Test innings - the 153 not out in South Africa. Kusal is not an automatic starter in the Sri Lanka XI (he has not played a T20I since November), particularly following Rathnayake's arrival. But he will likely be required at some stage in this campaign.
Best XI
1. Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Charith Asalanka/Kusal Perera, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Eshan Malinga/Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf