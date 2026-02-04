Matches (13)
Queensland vs Victoria, 20th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Feb 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

StumpsStarts 11:30 PM
20th Match, Melbourne, February 05 - 08, 2026, Sheffield Shield
Queensland FlagQueensland
(63 ov) 149 & 173/6
Victoria FlagVictoria
144

Day 2 - Queensland lead by 178 runs.

Current RR: 2.74
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/1 (2.20)
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ov
Michael Neser* rhb
22563039.2813 (14b)10 (24b)
Hayden Kerr rhb
122004.541 (10b)1 (22b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
David Moody rfm
1114013.634940-
Fergus O'Neill rmf
1653011.878250-
MatRunsHSAve
1204068176*28.06
114318828.73
MatWktsBBIAve
431265/5935.89
411595/1920.48
Last Bat
Marnus Labuschagne 41 (89b) 
 FOW
168/6 (57.6 Ov)
1
62nd
1Run
1
61st
0Runs
60th
2Runs
1
1
59th
1Run
1
Over63
1 run
QLD 173/6CRR: 2.74
H Kerr 1 (22b)MG Neser 22 (56b 3x4)
F O'Neill1/30 (16)

Match State: Stumps - Day 2

62.6
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.5
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.4
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.3
1
O'Neill to Neser, 1 run
62.2
O'Neill to Neser, no run
62.1
O'Neill to Neser, no run
Over62
1 run
QLD 172/6CRR: 2.77
H Kerr 1 (19b)MG Neser 21 (53b 3x4)
DJM Moody1/40 (11)
61.6
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.5
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.4
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.3
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.2
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.1
1
Moody to Neser, 1 run
Over61
Maiden
QLD 171/6CRR: 2.80
H Kerr 1 (14b)MG Neser 20 (52b 3x4)
F O'Neill1/29 (15)
60.6
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.5
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.4
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.3
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.2
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.1
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
Over60
2 runs
QLD 171/6CRR: 2.85
H Kerr 1 (8b)MG Neser 20 (52b 3x4)
DJM Moody1/39 (10)
59.6
1
Moody to Kerr, 1 run
59.5
Moody to Kerr, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
GroundMelbourne Cricket Ground
TossVictoria, elected to field first
Series
Sheffield Shield
Season2025/26
Match days5,6,7,8 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
VIC Player Replacement
Substitute
Harry Dixon
in
Thomas Rogers
 out (1st innings, 11.1 ov)
FC debut
Dylan Brasher
Dylan Brasher
Jem Ryan
Jem Ryan
Umpires
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
