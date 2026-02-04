Match State: Stumps - Day 2
Queensland vs Victoria, 20th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Feb 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Current RR: 2.74
• Last 10 ov (RR): 22/1 (2.20)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ov
|22
|56
|3
|0
|39.28
|13 (14b)
|10 (24b)
|1
|22
|0
|0
|4.54
|1 (10b)
|1 (22b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|11
|1
|40
|1
|3.63
|49
|4
|0
|-
|16
|5
|30
|1
|1.87
|82
|5
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|120
|4068
|176*
|28.06
|11
|431
|88
|28.73
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|43
|126
|5/59
|35.89
|41
|159
|5/19
|20.48
Last Bat:Marnus Labuschagne 41 (89b) •
FOW:168/6 (57.6 Ov)
•
•
•
1
•
•
62nd
•
•
•
•
•
1
61st
•
•
•
•
•
•
60th
1
•
•
•
•
1
59th
•
•
•
1
•
•
Match centre
Over63
1 run
QLD 173/6
H Kerr 1 (22b)MG Neser 22 (56b 3x4)
F O'Neill1/30 (16)
62.6
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.5
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.4
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
62.3
1
O'Neill to Neser, 1 run
62.2
•
O'Neill to Neser, no run
62.1
•
O'Neill to Neser, no run
Over62
1 run
QLD 172/6
H Kerr 1 (19b)MG Neser 21 (53b 3x4)
DJM Moody1/40 (11)
61.6
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.5
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.4
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.3
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.2
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
61.1
1
Moody to Neser, 1 run
Over61
Maiden
QLD 171/6
H Kerr 1 (14b)MG Neser 20 (52b 3x4)
F O'Neill1/29 (15)
60.6
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.5
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.4
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.3
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.2
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
60.1
•
O'Neill to Kerr, no run
Over60
2 runs
QLD 171/6
H Kerr 1 (8b)MG Neser 20 (52b 3x4)
DJM Moody1/39 (10)
59.6
1
Moody to Kerr, 1 run
59.5
•
Moody to Kerr, no run
Match details
GroundMelbourne Cricket Ground
TossVictoria, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days5,6,7,8 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
VIC Player Replacement
Substitute:
FC debut
Match Referee
