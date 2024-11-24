Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)
Queensland vs Victoria, 15th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
QLD Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bat
QLD Win & Bowl
VIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Queensland
L
D
L
D
D
Victoria
L
D
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
QLD8 M • 631 Runs • 57.36 Avg • 55.98 SR
QLD10 M • 577 Runs • 36.06 Avg • 41.42 SR
VIC10 M • 643 Runs • 37.82 Avg • 49.15 SR
VIC9 M • 631 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 49.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QLD8 M • 30 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 48.5 SR
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 88.28 SR
VIC9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.32 Econ • 40.78 SR
VIC5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 36.46 SR
Squad
QLD
VIC
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 November 2024 - daynight (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Zampa set for rare chance to push red-ball credentials
Matt Short is in the Victoria squad and Spencer Johnson included for South Australia
Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns
The quick bowlers have purely played one-day cricket so far this season amid a carefully managed return
Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL
The allrounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final T20I against Pakistan
McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland
The home side were in danger of defeat midway through the final day but an unbroken sixth-wicket stand came to their aid