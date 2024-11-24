Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)

Queensland vs Victoria, 15th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Queensland FlagQueensland
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
QLD Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bat
QLD Win & Bowl
VIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR McDermott
8 M • 631 Runs • 57.36 Avg • 55.98 SR
J Clayton
10 M • 577 Runs • 36.06 Avg • 41.42 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 643 Runs • 37.82 Avg • 49.15 SR
MS Harris
9 M • 631 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 49.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MT Steketee
8 M • 30 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 48.5 SR
MJ Swepson
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 88.28 SR
F O'Neill
9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.32 Econ • 40.78 SR
SM Boland
5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 36.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24,25,26,27 November 2024 - daynight (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Zampa set for rare chance to push red-ball credentials

Matt Short is in the Victoria squad and Spencer Johnson included for South Australia

Zampa set for rare chance to push red-ball credentials

Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

The quick bowlers have purely played one-day cricket so far this season amid a carefully managed return

Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL

The allrounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final T20I against Pakistan

Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL

McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland

The home side were in danger of defeat midway through the final day but an unbroken sixth-wicket stand came to their aid

McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland

One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top

Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis struck a maiden first-class hundred but Western Australia didn't have enough to defend

One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC421120.16
WA421120.05
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
TAS402210.61
QLD401310.35
Full Table