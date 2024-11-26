Kellaway's maiden hundred and Short's stunner leaves Victoria favourites

Queensland 297 and 58 for 3 need 271 more runs to beat Victoria 186 and 439 (Kellaway 120, Rogers 69, Harris 62, Short 59, Guthrie 4-96)

Campbell Kellaway scored his maiden Sheffield Shield century to put Victoria in the box seat of their pink-ball clash with Queensland at the Gabba.

Queensland went to stumps on day three struggling at 58 for 3 chasing 329 for victory. Kellaway made a seven-ball duck in Victoria's sub-par first-innings total of 186. But the 22-year-old was in a class of his own in Victoria's second innings, combining with Marcus Harris for a 154-run opening stand to catapult the visitors back into the contest.

Tom Rogers, Matt Short and Peter Handscomb also chipped in with handy knocks to help lift Victoria to an imposing 439.

In reply, Queensland lost Matt Renshaw for a duck to 40-year-old veteran Peter Siddle in the first over of their run chase and they were 32 for 2 when Bryce Street fell for 7.

Angus Lovell put up some resistance, but he was sent packing following a stunning one-handed catch by Short while he was running with the flight of the ball from slip to haul in a top-edged pull.

Victoria started day three at 122 without loss in their second innings Harris was caught at slip off the bowling of Lovell, but Kellaway went on with the job to post his maiden Shield century.

Kellaway's 175-ball knock, which featured 14 boundaries, was finally brought to an end when he was bowled by Street in the final over before the dinner break.