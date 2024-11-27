Matches (11)
RESULT
15th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Victoria FlagVictoria
186 & 439
Queensland FlagQueensland
(T:329) 297 & 238

Victoria won by 90 runs

Report

Victoria go top after running through careless Queensland

Sam Elliott and Todd Murphy shared seven wickets as the home side were left to regret some poor cricket

AAP
27-Nov-2024
Todd Murphy took three wickets on the final day to wrap up victory, Queensland vs Victoria, Sheffield Shield, Gabba, November 27, 2024

Todd Murphy took three wickets on the final day to wrap up victory

Victoria 186 (Short 54, Swepson 4-31) and 439 (Kellaway 122, Rogers 69, Harris 62, Short 59, Guthrie 4-96) beat Queensland 297 (Peirson 61, Lovell 60, Bartlett 57, Crone 4-68) and 238 (McDermott 68, Elliott 4-43) by 90 runs
Queensland have been left to rue a number of bizarre final-day dismissals, after falling to a 90-run defeat to Victoria.
Resuming on day four at 58 for 3 chasing 329 for victory at the Gabba, Queensland were all out for 238 just before tea at the Gabba.
Sam Elliott starred for Victoria, taking 4 for 43, while Todd Murphy also claimed 3 for 48  as he continues to push his case to be Australia's second spinner in Sri Lanka.
But the biggest challenge for Queensland came from within. The hosts looked in a position to hold on for a draw or push for a win midway through the first session, after Jack Clayton and Ben McDermott put on 59 for the fourth wicket.
But their 18.3-over stand was ended when McDermott dropped a ball at his feet and took off for a quick single. Clayton gave up on the single and was run out while not pushing hard to make his crease on 43.
The run out was superbly executed by bowler Xavier Crone with a back-handed flick, but still the wicket was gifted to the visitors.
Crone's run out was also his second such dismissal of the match after removing Mark Steketee in similar fashion in the first innings.
Even after Clayton's dismissal, McDermott and Jimmy Pierson put on 63 for the fifth wicket only for Pierson to be bowled for 31 trying to scoop Murphy.
And from there the innings fell apart. Murphy also had McDermott caught at slip for 68, before Xavier Bartlett and Jack Wildermuth were both caught hooking Elliott at deep fine leg.
Mitchell Swepson was then the last to fall, bowled by Murphy to become the offspinner's third victim.
The win leaves Victoria top of the table at the halfway mark, four points clear of Western Australia. Queensland remain last and are the only winless team after five games.
Queensland Innings
Player NameRB
BE Street
caught728
MT Renshaw
caught02
ACI Lovell
caught2645
J Clayton
run out4388
L Guthrie
caught012
BR McDermott
caught68151
JJ Peirson
bowled3160
JD Wildermuth
caught2844
XC Bartlett
caught17
MT Steketee
not out523
MJ Swepson
bowled519
Extras(b 8, lb 14, nb 1, w 1)
Total238(10 wkts; 79.4 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA521223.2
SOA521221.47
VIC421120.16
NSW411214.33
TAS402210.61
QLD401310.35
Full Table