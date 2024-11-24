Swepson takes four as pink ball holds sway at the Gabba

Queensland 94 for 5 trail Victoria 186 (Short 54, Swepson 4-31, Steketee 3-45) by 92 runs

Harris made only 2 as Victoria were bowled out for 186 on Sunday, with Queensland tottering on 94 for 5 at stumps.

Swepson claimed 4 for 31 while paceman Mark Steketee and Liam Guthrie also proved a handful for Victoria's batsmen in the day-night encounter.

Harris, overlooked for the opening slot for the first Test against India, had a horror dismissal. The left-hander attempted a glance to a wide leg-side Guthrie delivery but got an edge and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson completed a smart catch diving to his right.

Harris's dismissal in the fourth over followed his opening partner Campbell Kellaway falling for a duck two overs earlier, leaving the visitors 5 for 2.

Victoria struggled to recover with Mat Short the only batter to capitalise on a promising start. Short top-scored with 54 and struck seven boundaries from 70 balls but fellow top-order batters Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb and Tom Rogers were all dismissed when appearing set.

Short was Swepson's first victim and the legspinner then took the next three wickets as the Victorians slid from 143 for 5 to all out 186.