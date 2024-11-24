Matches (12)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
15th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Victoria FlagVictoria
186
Queensland FlagQueensland
(42 ov) 94/5

Day 1 - Queensland trail by 92 runs.

Current RR: 2.23
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 17/2 (1.70)
Swepson takes four as pink ball holds sway at the Gabba

Matt Short made the one half century for the day and late wickets for Victoria left the game in the balance

AAP and ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Matt Short top-scored for Victoria, Queensland vs Victoria, Sheffield Shield, Gabba, November 24, 2024

Matt Short top-scored for Victoria  •  Getty Images

Queensland 94 for 5 trail Victoria 186 (Short 54, Swepson 4-31, Steketee 3-45) by 92 runs
Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw both picked up low scores against the pink ball at the Gabba as Mitchell Swepson took four wickets on an even, ball-dominated opening day
Harris made only 2 as Victoria were bowled out for 186 on Sunday, with Queensland tottering on 94 for 5 at stumps.
Swepson claimed 4 for 31 while paceman Mark Steketee and Liam Guthrie also proved a handful for Victoria's batsmen in the day-night encounter.
Harris, overlooked for the opening slot for the first Test against India, had a horror dismissal. The left-hander attempted a glance to a wide leg-side Guthrie delivery but got an edge and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson completed a smart catch diving to his right.
Harris's dismissal in the fourth over followed his opening partner Campbell Kellaway falling for a duck two overs earlier, leaving the visitors 5 for 2.
Victoria struggled to recover with Mat Short the only batter to capitalise on a promising start. Short top-scored with 54 and struck seven boundaries from 70 balls but fellow top-order batters Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb and Tom Rogers were all dismissed when appearing set.
Short was Swepson's first victim and the legspinner then took the next three wickets as the Victorians slid from 143 for 5 to all out 186.
Queensland openers Renshaw and Bryce Street both fell cheaply to Elliott - Street another caught down the leg side - and Jack Clayton made 22 before two late strikes from Victoria's Xavier Crone left the game in the balance.
<1 / 2>

