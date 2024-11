Victoria 186 and 122 for 0 (Kellaway 62*, Harris 50*) Queensland 297 (Peirson 61, Lovell 60, Bartlett 57, Crone 4-68) by 11 runs

Marcus Harris helped lead a Victorian revival against Queensland as day two of the pink ball Sheffield Shield clash concluded with the match in the balance.

A lower order fightback had earlier given Queensland a 111-run first innings lead. Test hopeful Harris and stylish young gun Campbell Kellaway erased the deficit under lights at the Gabba in an unbroken 122-run opening stand.

Queensland resumed at a precarious 94 for 5 as wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson and Angus Lovell built an 84-run sixth wicket stand.

Peirson, so often a man for a crisis, received support from paceman Jack Wildermuth.

It was an aggressive 57 off 70 balls by fast bowler Xavier Bartlett , batting at No. 9, that enabled the hosts to post 297 and take a sizeable first innings lead.

Bartlett played several agricultural heaves and an assortment of classic cricket strokes to showcase the hard work he has put into his batting of late.

Victoria pace bowler Xavier Crone returned his best figures in first class cricket.

The failure of Australia's top order in the thrashing by India in the first Test in Perth has provided an opportunity for batters in the domestic scene to bash down the door and convince selectors they deserve an opportunity.

Harris, who missed out in the first innings, had made 469 runs for Victoria and Australia A this summer at an average of 46.9 leading into his second innings knock.