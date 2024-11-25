Matches (17)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
13th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 23 - 26, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
(68 ov) 373 & 185/2
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
253

Day 3 - West Aust lead by 305 runs.

Current RR: 2.72
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 37/0 (3.70)
Report

Bancroft emerges from lengthy slump as Western Australia take charge

Jayden Goodwin continued his outstanding game after Joel Paris had claimed five wickets to earn a good lead

AAP
25-Nov-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Cameron Bancroft made his first half-century the season, South Australia vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Adelaide Oval, November 25, 2024

Cameron Bancroft made his first half-century the season  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 373 and 185 for 2 (Bancroft 71*, Goodwin 69) lead South Australia 253 (Hunt 106, Manenti 73*, Paris 5-34) by 305 runs
Cameron Bancroft emerged from a horror form slump with an unbeaten half-century to steer Western Australia to a powerful position against South Australia in their Sheffield Shield match.
Bancroft, who was overlooked for Australia's team for the first Test against India, was unbeaten on 72 as WA reached 185 for 2 at stumps on day three of the pink ball day-night fixture at Adelaide Oval.
SA opener Henry Hunt earlier completed his 10th first-class century, posting 106 as the home side was all out for 253 - a first innings deficit of 120 runs.
Bancroft and WA's first innings centurion Jayden Goodwin then turned the screws, taking the visitors to a lead of 305.
Bancroft failed to press his Test claims with a wretched run of Shield scores: 0, 0, 8, 2, 12, 11 and a golden duck. He also made just 0, 16, 3 and 0 for Australia A against the touring Indians before the Test squad was selected. But on Monday he struck three fours and a six in a 206-ball knock.
Goodwin, who made a polished 139 in the first innings, continued his fine fixture with a 139-ball innings featuring nine fours before falling to Harry Conway. Bancroft and Goodwin put on 132 runs for the second wicket after SA quick Spencer Johnson had Sam Fanning caught behind for a second-ball duck.
Earlier, SA's Hunt banked his century and acting skipper Ben Manenti was 73 not out in an innings when Harry Nielsen was the only other batsman to pass 10.
The home side struggled to combat WA pacemen Joel Paris, who claimed 5 for 34 from 20 overs, and Jhye Richardson who had come through an injury scare on the second day.
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
S Fanning
caught02
CT Bancroft
not out71205
J Goodwin
caught69138
HWR Cartwright
not out3364
Extras(b 5, lb 3, nb 1, w 3)
Total185(2 wkts; 68 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC421120.16
WA421120.05
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
TAS402210.61
QLD401310.35
Full Table