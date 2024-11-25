Bancroft emerges from lengthy slump as Western Australia take charge

Western Australia 373 and 185 for 2 (Bancroft 71*, Goodwin 69) lead South Australia 253 (Hunt 106, Manenti 73*, Paris 5-34) by 305 runs

Cameron Bancroft emerged from a horror form slump with an unbeaten half-century to steer Western Australia to a powerful position against South Australia in their Sheffield Shield match.

Bancroft, who was overlooked for Australia's team for the first Test against India, was unbeaten on 72 as WA reached 185 for 2 at stumps on day three of the pink ball day-night fixture at Adelaide Oval.

SA opener Henry Hunt earlier completed his 10th first-class century, posting 106 as the home side was all out for 253 - a first innings deficit of 120 runs.

Bancroft and WA's first innings centurion Jayden Goodwin then turned the screws, taking the visitors to a lead of 305.

Bancroft failed to press his Test claims with a wretched run of Shield scores: 0, 0, 8, 2, 12, 11 and a golden duck. He also made just 0, 16, 3 and 0 for Australia A against the touring Indians before the Test squad was selected. But on Monday he struck three fours and a six in a 206-ball knock.

Goodwin, who made a polished 139 in the first innings, continued his fine fixture with a 139-ball innings featuring nine fours before falling to Harry Conway. Bancroft and Goodwin put on 132 runs for the second wicket after SA quick Spencer Johnson had Sam Fanning caught behind for a second-ball duck.

Earlier, SA's Hunt banked his century and acting skipper Ben Manenti was 73 not out in an innings when Harry Nielsen was the only other batsman to pass 10.