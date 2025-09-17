Australia restrict India to 292 after Mandhana's 117

India 292 all out (Mandhana 117, Deepti 40, Brown 3-42, Gardner 2-39) vs Australia

It was Smriti Mandhana or bust for India in the second women's ODI against Australia in New Chandigarh. Trailing the three-match series 0-1, India were restricted to 292 despite their vice-captain's 117. It was their highest ODI total against Australia, bettering the 281 they scored in the opening match at the same venue.

In the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with viral fever, India needed their top order to set a strong platform, given they went in with a batter less. Deepti Sharma batted at No. 5, Rodrigues' spot, and India added allrounder Arundhati Reddy in her place. They also brought in Renuka Singh for her first international since her stress injury, and left out left-arm spinner N Shree Charani.

Save for Mandhana, the rest of the top-order batters were found wanting. She was away early, hitting Ashleigh Gardner, who opened the bowling, for a six in two of her first three overs. On a flat surface, Mandhana capitalised on some wayward Australian bowling and milked runs when they corrected their lines. The same couldn't be said of her opening partner Pratika Rawal, even though the duo added 70 at over a run-a-ball.

Australia cut off Rawal's strong points - she fancies the cut and dab and they had a backward point, gully and fine short third to keep her quiet. The result? Twenty of the 32 balls she faced were dots, including eight in a row against Gardner with the field restrictions on. The story was similar for one-drop Harleen Deol, who did not score a run on 17 of her first 19 balls.

This is what highlights Mandhana's knock more. With Shafali Verma not in the scheme of things in ODIs, she has stepped up to be the aggressor - her first boundary was a six on just her eighth ball. She made full use of the field restrictions and brought up her fifty in just 45 balls, and the century in just 77 balls, the second-quickest for India. It was her 12th ODI century, joint third-most in women's ODIs.

Mandhana's presence meant Australia were left waiting to make full use of their twin legspinners. Georgia Wareham was taken for 29 in her first two overs - Mandhana hit three fours and two sixes - and Alana King was only introduced in the 34th over, the over after Mandhana fell.

The only other significant contribution with the bat came from Deepti, who made 40 off 53 but couldn't switch gears. She hit just two fours in her innings, but it was also a phase when Australia gained hold of the innings and dictated terms.