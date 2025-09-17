Stats - Record-breaking day for India and Mandhana
All the key numbers from the second ODI in New Chandigarh, where India handed Australia their heaviest defeat in ODIs
102 - Margin of defeat for Australia against India on Wednesday, their biggest in terms of runs in women's ODIs. Their previous biggest loss by 92 runs came against England in the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1973.
11-1 - Australia's win-loss record against India in India in the previous 12 ODIs, having last suffered a defeat in February 2007. India also ended Australia's winning streak of 13 matches in ODIs that started with their 84-run loss against South Africa in February 2024.
2 - India's win in the second ODI was only the second time they won an ODI against Australia with the bilateral series still undecided. The other such win came in 2004 in Mumbai in the third game of a seven-match ODI series.
292 for 10 - India's score in New Chandigarh in the second ODI is the second-highest team total in an ODI against Australia, only behind England's 298 for 8 in Hamilton in 2022.
12 - Hundreds by Smriti Mandhana in ODIs, equalling Tammy Beaumont. She is third on the list, only behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13). Mandhana's 12 hundreds are also the joint-most by an opener in ODIs alongside Bates and Beaumont. Mandhana now has 15 international hundreds (12 in ODIs, two in Tests, one in T20I) and is only behind Lanning who has 17 across formats.
77 - Number of balls Mandhana took to complete her century is the fastest against Australia in ODIs. She bettered Nat Sciver-Brunt's 79-ball effort in the Women's World Cup in 2022. It is also the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in ODIs after Mandhana's own record of 70 balls against Ireland this year.
17 - Number of Player-of-the-Match awards for Mandhana in ODIs. She drew level with Charlotte Edwards and Ellyse Perry at third. Stafanie Taylor (28) and Mithali Raj (20) are the only ones ahead.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo